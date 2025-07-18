Costco Stock Loses Momentum — But Here’s the Price to Buy the Dip

Costco (COST) has been a steady outperformer over the last two years, riding a wave of consumer demand for value and bulk buying amid persistent inflation. But that momentum has stalled.
The stock recently broke below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, a clear sign that bullish control has weakened. Last week’s 50-day breakdown marks a key technical shift: what was once a classic uptrend has now flattened into a neutral-to-bearish setup.
Price action has turned choppy, with COST trading in a wide $900–$1,000 range over the past two months. Momentum indicators have softened, and the intermediate-term trend is now tilting slightly lower. Traders should expect a gradual pullback into the $925–$900 zone. That’s where buyers have consistently stepped in, making $900 a major support level worth watching.
Long-term investors shouldn’t panic here. While the short-term chart is no longer bullish, the long-term uptrend remains intact. Joe Feldman at TAG is maintaining an Outperform rating and a 12-month price target of $1,100 based on strong EPS growth, loyalty-driven membership income, and effective cost controls—especially around tariffs.
Bottom line: This is a textbook consolidation within a long-term bullish story. $900 is the dip to buy. Long-term target: $1,050+.
