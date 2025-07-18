Elevance Health (ELV) Dropped Hard But Here’s Why a Comeback is Possible

When it comes to top-trending stocks, the general rule of thumb is that whatever news that moved the securities in question is fully baked in. Quite frankly, at that point, it’s almost useless to read a typical finpub article on the topic because the core narratives have already been covered by the Wall Street Journal. Still, there are rare ideas that empirically stand out and Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) is one of them.

On Thursday, Elevance generated headlines when ELV stock plunged 12.2%, thus representing the biggest loser among S&P 500 listed securities. The healthcare services giant disclosed quarterly profits that missed analysts’ estimates. It also lowered its full-year forecast, pointing the finger at higher costs for Affordable Care Act and Medicaid coverage.

Looking at the technical chart for ELV stock, in the past 10 weeks, the bulls have only succeeded in posting three accumulative sessions. This sequence — which can be abbreviated as 3-7-D (3 up, 7 down, negative trajectory) — has only materialized 19 times since January 2019.

What’s fascinating, though, is that in 73.68% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 3.04%. By the end of next week, it’s possible that ELV stock could hit around $311.64, perhaps even $312.

Still, it’s reasonable for investors to be hesitant on a security that has lost so much in such a short period of time. However, for the intrepid speculator, a one-tailed binomial test reveals that the 3-7-D sequence generates a p-value of 0.089. This means that there is an 8.9% probability that ELV stock may rise 73.68% of the time at random rather than as a “consequence” of the 3-7-D flashing.

In English, the above pattern represents more than just noise (rejecting randomness with 91.1% confidence). No, it doesn’t quite meet the threshold of statistical significance. However, in the context of the financial market’s open system, this is about as significant as a trader may see.

In terms of an options-focused trade, the 310/320 bull call spread expiring Sep. 19 could be intriguing. This transaction involves buying the $310 call and simultaneously selling the $320 call for a net debit paid of $480. Should ELV stock rise through the short strike price at expiration, the maximum reward is $520, a payout of over 108%.