Netflix Tanks as Dow Stocks Surge on Strong Earnings

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – July 18, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.1% 10-Year Yield: 4.43% (–3 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: Fractionally higher WTI Crude: $68.38 (+1.2%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.3% Gold Futures: 3,363 (+0.4%) VIX: 16.5 (-3.7%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$119,561 (+0.24)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Earnings, Firings and Tariffs

Stocks are slightly higher in early trade as earnings, Fed signals, and a cooler tone on trade tensions help steady sentiment. The Dow is leading thanks to strong reports from 3M (MMM) and American Express (AXP), while the Nasdaq is lagging after Netflix (NFLX) fell post-earnings.

Netflix beat Q2 estimates and raised full-year guidance, but a warning about weaker second-half margins triggered profit-taking. It’s not a disaster, but it’s enough to keep tech bulls cautious.

3M and AXP, on the other hand, delivered solid numbers. 3M beat across the board and raised FY25 EPS, while AmEx reaffirmed its outlook—positive signals from both industrial and consumer sides of the economy.

Fed Governor Waller said the Fed has room to cut at the July meeting, which nudged Treasury yields lower and gave a lift to rate-sensitive assets.

On the global front, China said a tariff war isn’t necessary after recent U.S. talks, and the EU is floating an auto tariff compromise with the U.S.—both signs of de-escalation.

Finally, regulatory headlines are emerging around AI and crypto. The White House is preparing to target “woke” AI models, while Trump reportedly supports crypto access in retirement accounts—two stories worth watching as policy risk builds.

What to Watch Today:

8:30 AM ET – June Housing Starts and Building Permits

Market looking for signs of rebound after recent softness in residential construction data.

10:00 AM ET – July Preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

A key read on consumer confidence, inflation expectations, and spending intentions heading into back-to-school season.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Netflix (NFLX) $655.20 (–4.5%) – Beat earnings, guided higher, but warned on H2 margins. The stock is under pressure.

3M (MMM) $105.75 (+6.2%) – Posted a clean Q2 beat and raised FY25 EPS. Solid execution amid cost cuts.

American Express (AXP) $220.10 (+3.4%) – Delivered another strong quarter and reaffirmed FY25 guidance. Consumer credit quality remains stable.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) $128.40 (–7.3%) – Shares fall after a patient death was linked to its gene therapy trial.

Norfolk Southern (NSC) $241.65 (+4.9%) – On takeover watch after WSJ reported Union Pacific is exploring a potential deal.

Wells Fargo (WFC) $54.88 (–1.2%) – Pauses China travel after reports of an employee exit ban.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades

ABT (Abbott Labs) – Healthcare rotation is picking up again. ABT holds above key moving averages and could get more attention as defensive names start to lead.

AMPX (Amprius Technologies) – Speculative upgrade on a battery tech name. Thin volume but worth watching if it clears resistance above $5.

CMG (Chipotle) – The breakout continues. CMG’s strength here shows pricing power is still alive in the premium consumer space.

CFG (Citizens Financial) – Regional banks are quietly outperforming. This could be a sign of early positioning ahead of a rate cut.

Downgrades

BHP (BHP Group) – A play on weakening commodity sentiment. Copper has bounced, but iron ore remains soft. This one’s still macro-driven.

MATX (Matson Inc.) – Downgrade likely driven by freight softness and weak global shipping demand. The chart broke trend weeks ago.

Today’s Bottom Line:

The Dow is leading this morning thanks to industrial and financial strength, but tech sentiment is shakier after Netflix’s mixed report.

Earnings season is still the dominant driver, but rate cut odds and macro calm out of China are keeping buyers active. Watch for potential sector rotation today: industrials and financials look firm, while tech may fade unless bond yields drop further.