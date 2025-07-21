5 Stock Watchlist: ADI Stock Set for a Run

Five Stocks of the Week

Technology Stock of the Week:

Analog Devices (ADI) is back in focus as both fundamentals and technicals line up for a potential breakout to new highs. The stock has caught the attention of Wall Street, with multiple analyst upgrades over the past two weeks, and for good reason.

On the fundamental side, ADI’s most recent earnings report (May 22) showed signs of a cyclical upturn. The company delivered $1.85 in EPS, beating expectations by $0.15, and posted its strongest revenue growth since November 2022. More importantly, management believes revenue bottomed in 2024, and that the business is now moving into a new expansion phase.

Behind that confidence is a multi-year capital investment strategy that’s beginning to pay off. During the recent downturn, ADI continued to invest heavily in its hybrid manufacturing model, scaling up capacity at U.S. and European fabs and expanding backend operations. The company also deepened its relationships with trusted foundry partners—giving customers greater supply resilience and flexibility.

That supply-chain agility, paired with a rebound in industrial and automotive demand, has helped ADI reassert its edge in the analog semiconductor space.

On the technical side, the setup is equally compelling.

ADI shares flashed a Golden Cross pattern on July 1, when the 50-day moving average crossed above the 200-day, a classic signal of long-term momentum shifting to the upside. This follows a successful test of the 20-month moving average in April, which reinforced the long-term bull market trend in place since late 2022.

Now trading near breakout levels, ADI is targeting a move to $300 over the next 3–6 months as bullish momentum builds.

Growth Stock of the Week: Dollar Tree (DLTR)

I covered Dollar Tree in Monday Morning’s market Brief, but the stock deserves mention as the Growth Stock of the Week.

While most retailers are struggling to navigate a murky macro backdrop, Dollar Tree (DLTR) is quietly becoming one of the best-performing names in the sector.

With recession fears rising and tariffs pressuring prices, value is now king—and Dollar Tree is wearing the crown. What separates DLTR from giants like Walmart and Target is its ability to maintain pricing power without eroding margins.

Unlike traditional retailers, Dollar Tree sources a large share of inventory through surplus and overstock deals, acquiring discontinued or excess products at steep discounts. That flexibility is proving invaluable as trade policy uncertainty escalates. Management has already outlined tools to offset tariff impact—supplier negotiations, shifting country of origin, and dropping non-economic items.

The company also shed a major overhang: the $1 billion sale of Family Dollar now allows DLTR to focus on its high-performing core business. In Q1, same-store sales rose 5.4%, and Q2 is tracking toward the high end of the company’s 3–5% comp forecast. Higher-income shoppers have become a key source of that growth.

Adding fuel to the fire, Dollar Tree just announced a $2.5 billion share buyback, representing 11% of its market cap—a clear signal that management sees value even after a strong move higher.

Technically, the stock remains a sector leader. Shares are up over 40% YTD and recently reclaimed their 20-month moving average, entering long-term bull market territory. Both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are rising, confirming momentum.

Bottom line: With sticky value appeal, margin flexibility, and strong technicals, Dollar Tree looks more like a market-beating growth stock than a bargain bin play. A breakout to $125 in the next 6–12 months looks increasingly likely.

Stock Under $10 of the Week:

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) operates the world’s largest fleet of Earth observation satellites, capturing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery of the entire planet. The company turns this daily data into actionable insights for industries like agriculture, defense, climate science, and urban planning.

Last week, Planet announced a multi-year contract expansion with Colombia’s national mapping agency, the Instituto Geográfico Agustín Codazzi (IGAC).

Working alongside Planet’s local partner Procalculo, IGAC will now utilize the Planet Insights Platform and AI-powered change detection for roads and buildings. This enhances national-level decision-making across urban planning, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring.

This is just the latest in a string of new contracts and partnerships this quarter, reflecting Planet’s deepening global reach and its growing role in digital land management and geospatial intelligence.

Institutional Investors are starting to take notice.

Analysts remain neutral on the stock heading into the next earnings report on September 4, but the technical picture is shifting bullish.

Back in early June, Planet Labs delivered a better-than-expected quarter and raised its outlook, triggering a trend reversal in the 50-day moving average.

Since then, the stock has climbed steadily, breaking through the $5 threshold, a key psychological and institutional entry point for early-stage growth investors.

Shares briefly spiked to $7.50 before undergoing a “healthy correction” two weeks ago, finding support right at the round-number $6 level.

Now, with momentum returning and fundamentals aligning, Planet Labs looks poised to make another run at $7.50. A confirmed breakout above that level would target a 3–4 month price objective of $10.

Income Stock of the Week: Verizon

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) surged 4% today after reporting one of its strongest quarters in years. While the company is no stranger to beating earnings expectations, the standout this time was the 5.2% year-over-year revenue growth, which hit $34.5 billion—marking its best top-line result in 15 quarters.

Adjusted EPS came in at $1.22, slightly above estimates, driven by a 4.1% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $12.8 billion—another record for the company and the second straight quarter of better-than-expected margin expansion.

Growth was powered by Verizon’s wireless services and a 25%+ increase in wireless equipment revenue. Wireless service revenue rose 2.2% to $20.9 billion, helping offset continued pressure in postpaid phone churn. Though Verizon lost 51,000 consumer postpaid phone customers, that was a big improvement from the 109,000 lost in Q2 2024—and far better than Q1 trends.

To combat churn, Verizon launched new AI-powered retention initiatives in late June and expects these efforts to build customer loyalty heading into the second half of the year.

The quarter also featured positive developments in fixed wireless and prepaid. Fixed wireless access surpassed the 5 million subscriber mark, putting Verizon on pace to hit 8–9 million by 2028. Core prepaid average revenue per user (ARPU) climbed above $32—an inflection point that management says will contribute meaningfully to revenue going forward.

Given the momentum, Verizon raised its full-year guidance, now expecting adjusted EBITDA growth of 2.5%–3.5% and EPS growth of 1%–3%.

Verizon stock had been trending sideways for the last three months, consolidating after a strong long-term bullish move. With support at $40 holding firm, today’s surge may mark the beginning of a trend continuation, especially if clarity emerges on the Federal Reserve’s rate cut timeline. Lower rates would make Verizon’s 6.4% dividend yield far more attractive than Treasury yields—potentially sparking renewed institutional demand.

Wall Street analysts have been lukewarm on the name, with most maintaining a Hold. But as interest rate cuts come closer into view, that sentiment is likely to shift.

Verizon remains in a long-term uptrend, with a 12-month price target of $55.

Bearish Stock of the Week: Eli Lily

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is falling out of favor with investors as the stock shifts back into a long-term bear market trend, pressured by regulatory headwinds, pricing reforms, and weakening technicals.

After spending most of 2025 battling against intermediate-term resistance, LLY shares officially entered a bear market trend in May, breaking below critical moving averages and struggling to regain any bullish footing.

At the heart of the issue is growing pricing pressure across the pharmaceutical sector.

Recent Medicare pricing plans are forcing Wall Street to reassess long-term revenue assumptions for drugmakers like Lilly. Analysts have begun lowering forecasts and ratings in response, adding further weight to the stock’s already fragile momentum.

Tariffs on pharmaceuticals, set to go into effect on August 1, are adding a fresh layer of uncertainty. These trade penalties could compress margins, particularly for multinational drug firms like Eli Lilly that rely heavily on global distribution networks.

Technically, the picture has deteriorated. Both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are in confirmed downtrends, a bearish condition that reflects sustained selling pressure. The stock temporarily found support in April near the round-numbered $700 level, but that floor is weakening. When LLY breaks decisively below $700 in the coming weeks, the next major support level is $600, a price that now stands as the official downside target.

