Block (XYZ) Stock Pops On S&P 500 Debut. Is There Still Time to Buy?

Block (NYSE:XYZ) has surged by over 7% this morning after the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that this company is joining the S&P 500 Index effective Wednesday. This has pushed the stock above its 200-day moving average for the first time since spring and has option desks buzzing that it could break above $80.

Inclusion in the S&P 500 triggers automatic demand from index funds that collectively oversee trillions in assets. JPMorgan analyst Tien-tsin Huang raised his price target from $60 to $90 and believes that index funds will buy 54 million shares, which is 7x the daily volume of XYZ stock.

Is it too late to buy Block (XYZ) stock now?

Although XYZ stock is up nearly 70% from its May 2025 trough, it is still around 6% below its February 2020 prices. Revenue declined by 3.1% in Q1 2025, and margins have been pressured. However, a long-term recovery is likely as crypto margins are still untapped and interest rate cuts are on the horizon.

Block is expected to report Q2 results on August 7. Consensus calls for EPS of $0.67 on revenue of $6.27 billion, numbers that now carry even more weight because the S&P spotlight will magnify any beat or miss. For the moment, however, traders are content to ride the wave of forced buying and upgraded price targets.

I’d wait until that Q2 report before buying, as the market has likely priced in the S&P 500 debut. Growth has fallen off significantly, so it’s unrealistic to expect a multibagger recovery.