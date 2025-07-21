Did Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Stock Just Short Squeeze?

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) has surged by almost 30% today. Surprisingly, the only “news” behind this surge is that the company announced its next earnings release date and an analyst upgraded Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) stock to neutral. Analysts believe secondary tailwinds from the TXN upgrade and optimism about its earnings are likely why it popped.
I believe a short squeeze is taking place, as short interest was around 28.4% of float before the surge.
NVTS stock is now up 358% from its May 22 prices. Less than two weeks before, on May 12, I called it a possible 10-bagger in this article. I wrote that “...it could deliver 150-200% upside” and NVTS stock has outdone even those expectations.
I see the stock delivering even more upside compared to what I initially estimated due to the company’s partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which was announced on May 21.
You’re unlikely to see multibagger upside potential, but the market euphoria may take it above $10. $450 million backlog and the $2.4 billion customer pipeline can increase even more with Nvidia’s support. Lower interest rates will also boost EV-related orders, and the data center boom has shown no sign of slowing down.
