Stocks

Did Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Stock Just Short Squeeze?

Omor IE by Omor IE calendar July 21, 2025

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) has surged by almost 30% today. Surprisingly, the only “news” behind this surge is that the company announced its next earnings release date and an analyst upgraded Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) stock to neutral. Analysts believe secondary tailwinds from the TXN upgrade and optimism about its earnings are likely why it popped.

I believe a short squeeze is taking place, as short interest was around 28.4% of float before the surge.

NVTS stock is now up 358% from its May 22 prices. Less than two weeks before, on May 12, I called it a possible 10-bagger in this article. I wrote that “...it could deliver 150-200% upside” and NVTS stock has outdone even those expectations.

Does NVTS stock still have more upside left?

I see the stock delivering even more upside compared to what I initially estimated due to the company’s partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which was announced on May 21.

You’re unlikely to see multibagger upside potential, but the market euphoria may take it above $10. $450 million backlog and the $2.4 billion customer pipeline can increase even more with Nvidia’s support. Lower interest rates will also boost EV-related orders, and the data center boom has shown no sign of slowing down.

More Trending Stories from Money Morning
Recommended

Popular Articles

Block (XYZ) Stock Pops On S&P 500 Debut. Is There Still Time to Buy?
July 21, 2025
Opendoor Almost Tripled Last Week. Can It Really Rise 1,000%?
July 21, 2025
Verizon’s Earnings Knockout Sends VZ Stock Soaring
July 21, 2025
Weyerhaeuser (WY) is a Top-Trending Stock to Pay Attention to Right Now!
July 21, 2025