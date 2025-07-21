Earnings, Powell and Tariffs Threaten the Rally

`
What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Earnings, Firings and Tariffs
The market opens on a cautiously constructive note as falling Treasury yields and gains across mega-cap tech support equity futures. Here are the key drivers:
10:00 AM ET – June Leading Economic Indicators
A soft read would reinforce the Fed pause narrative, especially after last week’s flat PPI.
Earnings to watch this week:
Tesla (TSLA), Alphabet (GOOG), Intel (INTC), Visa (V), and GE Aerospace (GE) among the 140+ reporting.
Wednesday – Trump’s AI executive plan announcement
Key themes: deregulation, infrastructure, and energy resource access.
Verizon (VZ) $40.12 +1.9%
Beat on top and bottom line; raised FY25 EPS guidance floor. Strong broadband growth offset subscriber losses.
Stellantis (STLA) $18.55 –2.8%
Expects €2.3B H1 net loss tied to U.S. tariffs. Withdrew full-year guidance.
Microsoft (MSFT) $447.30 –0.4%
WSJ reports global cyberattacks linked to MSFT cloud vulnerabilities.
Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) $468.10 –3.1%
Missed earnings by $0.14/share. Revenue came in-line. No upward revision to guidance.
Roper Technologies (ROP) $560.45 +2.2%
Beat on EPS, affirmed Q3 guidance, and raised full-year revenue outlook.
Nvidia (NVDA) $128.80 –1.0%
China-related production hitting supply bottlenecks. Last week NVIDIA rallied on news that the company would resume selling certain models of it’s GPUs in China.
Upgrades
Downgrades
Target (TGT) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; target $91.
Bullish flows are still in control for now, but the weight of macro headlines is building.
Tariff risk, Powell uncertainty, and post-election fallout from Japan are adding complexity as earnings season ramps up.
With more than 140 S&P 500 companies reporting this week, investors should expect earnings calls to shift focus toward the growing cost of tariffs, especially with the August 1 deadline now just 10 days away.
The European Union remains the key wildcard. As the U.S.’s largest trading partner, the EU stands to lose the most from a full 30% tariff scenario. Market participants will be watching every headline tied to negotiations. A deal would remove a major overhang. A collapse would trigger a repricing of risk, particularly for industrials and exporters.
Sector leadership remains skewed toward Big Tech, Telecom, and Industrials. Energy continues to underperform despite a minor WTI bounce, suggesting skepticism around demand durability.
Finally, we’re heading into the last leg of the summer rally window. Seasonality flips negative in early August, with historical data showing increased volatility and a higher probability of downside through September. The setup is clear: earnings will drive the next move—but the calendar is starting to work against the bulls.
Processing your submission