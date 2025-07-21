Earnings, Powell and Tariffs Threaten the Rally

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – July 21, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.2% 10-Year Yield: 4.37% (–3 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.2% WTI Crude: $67.40 (+0.1%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.2% Gold Futures: 3,395 (+1.1%) VIX: 16.5 (-3.7%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$118,316 (-0.1%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Earnings, Firings and Tariffs

The market opens on a cautiously constructive note as falling Treasury yields and gains across mega-cap tech support equity futures. Here are the key drivers:

Treasury yields falling : 10-year yield down to 4.37%, easing pressure on valuation-sensitive sectors.

: 10-year yield down to 4.37%, easing pressure on valuation-sensitive sectors. Mega-cap strength : AAPL, AMZN, and MSFT are all modestly green in early trading.

: AAPL, AMZN, and MSFT are all modestly green in early trading. Powell stays (for now?) : President Trump is reportedly backing away from firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell, following strong counsel from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

: President Trump is reportedly backing away from firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell, following strong counsel from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Tariff watch continues : Commerce Secretary Lutnick says he’s confident a deal will be struck with the EU, even as the bloc prepares retaliatory tariffs.

: Commerce Secretary Lutnick says he’s confident a deal will be struck with the EU, even as the bloc prepares retaliatory tariffs. China trade optics : Trump may meet with President Xi at the October 30 APEC Summit.

: Trump may meet with President Xi at the October 30 APEC Summit. Momentum tailwinds: Risk appetite remains intact with 140+ S&P 500 companies reporting this week, including Tesla and Alphabet.

What to Watch Today:

10:00 AM ET – June Leading Economic Indicators

A soft read would reinforce the Fed pause narrative, especially after last week’s flat PPI.

Earnings to watch this week:

Tesla (TSLA), Alphabet (GOOG), Intel (INTC), Visa (V), and GE Aerospace (GE) among the 140+ reporting.

Wednesday – Trump’s AI executive plan announcement

Key themes: deregulation, infrastructure, and energy resource access.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Verizon (VZ) $40.12 +1.9%

Beat on top and bottom line; raised FY25 EPS guidance floor. Strong broadband growth offset subscriber losses.

Stellantis (STLA) $18.55 –2.8%

Expects €2.3B H1 net loss tied to U.S. tariffs. Withdrew full-year guidance.

Microsoft (MSFT) $447.30 –0.4%

WSJ reports global cyberattacks linked to MSFT cloud vulnerabilities.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) $468.10 –3.1%

Missed earnings by $0.14/share. Revenue came in-line. No upward revision to guidance.

Roper Technologies (ROP) $560.45 +2.2%

Beat on EPS, affirmed Q3 guidance, and raised full-year revenue outlook.

Nvidia (NVDA) $128.80 –1.0%

China-related production hitting supply bottlenecks. Last week NVIDIA rallied on news that the company would resume selling certain models of it’s GPUs in China.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades

Analog Devices (ADI) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Seaport Research.

upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Seaport Research. Dollar Tree (DLTR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; target $138.

upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; target $138. Edwards Lifesciences (EW) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Nephron.

upgraded to Buy from Hold at Nephron. Etsy (ETSY) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; target $50.

upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; target $50. Norfolk Southern (NSC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at TD Cowen; target $323.

upgraded to Buy from Hold at TD Cowen; target $323. Pinterest (PINS) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley; target $45.

Downgrades

American Express (AXP) downgraded to Sell from Hold at DZ Bank.

downgraded to Sell from Hold at DZ Bank. Centene (CNC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Cowen; target $33.

downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Cowen; target $33. Royal Caribbean (RCL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; target $337.

downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; target $337. Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) hit with four downgrades: Underperform from Hold at Needham Neutral from Outperform at Mizuho; target $14 Market Perform from Outperform at Leerink; target $10 Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank; target $9

hit with downgrades:

Target (TGT) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; target $91.

Today’s Bottom Line:

Bullish flows are still in control for now, but the weight of macro headlines is building.

Tariff risk, Powell uncertainty, and post-election fallout from Japan are adding complexity as earnings season ramps up.

With more than 140 S&P 500 companies reporting this week, investors should expect earnings calls to shift focus toward the growing cost of tariffs, especially with the August 1 deadline now just 10 days away.

The European Union remains the key wildcard. As the U.S.’s largest trading partner, the EU stands to lose the most from a full 30% tariff scenario. Market participants will be watching every headline tied to negotiations. A deal would remove a major overhang. A collapse would trigger a repricing of risk, particularly for industrials and exporters.

Sector leadership remains skewed toward Big Tech, Telecom, and Industrials. Energy continues to underperform despite a minor WTI bounce, suggesting skepticism around demand durability.

Finally, we’re heading into the last leg of the summer rally window. Seasonality flips negative in early August, with historical data showing increased volatility and a higher probability of downside through September. The setup is clear: earnings will drive the next move—but the calendar is starting to work against the bulls.