Opendoor Almost Tripled Last Week. Can It Really Rise 1,000%?

A Meme-Fueled Surge Sparks Optimism

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) set the market ablaze last week as its stock price nearly tripled, rising 188% to $2.25 per share.

A hedge fund’s bold prediction of a 1,000% gain lit the match under the stock, but retail investor enthusiasm on platforms like Reddit’s (RDDT) WallStreetBets and X is fueling a new meme-stock frenzy about the real estate tech company’s potential.

Comparisons to Carvana (CVNA), which soared over 10,000% after its near-bankruptcy in 2022, are often cited, highlighting OPEN's strategic pivot to an asset-light model. Many suspect a possible short squeeze is driving its current gain because nearly one-fifth of OPEN's float is sold short.

Underscoring the likelihood of a squeeze, trading volume exploded to 555 million shares on Friday, far exceeding the 90-day average of 84.8 million, signaling intense retail momentum and leading to a 36% one-day gain to close out the week.

Yet, beneath this hype lies a company grappling with fundamental challenges that cast doubt on such lofty projections.

A Troubled Business Model

Opendoor’s core iBuying model – buying homes directly from sellers and reselling them – has struggled in a turbulent real estate market. The company’s revenue plummeted 26% to $5.15 billion in 2024, with losses widening to $392 million, a 42.5% increase from 2023.

High interest rates and low housing affordability have frozen the U.S. housing market, with existing home sales dropping to 4 million annually, down from 6 million in 2021. Opendoor’s home purchases have dwindled to under 4,000 per quarter since 2022, compared to 15,000 at its 2021 peak.

Its low-margin business, coupled with a debt-heavy balance sheet, raises red flags. The company’s Altman Z-Score, a measure of bankruptcy risk, remains alarmingly low, suggesting financial distress. Despite a $768 million cash pile, Opendoor’s cash burn and limited runway into early 2026 signal precarious financial health.

The Perils of Meme Stock Hype

The recent rally, while eye-catching, appears detached from Opendoor’s fundamentals. The stock's 272% two-week surge mirrors meme stock behavior rather than sustainable growth.

Social media buzz, including a Reddit post titled “Opendoor is the next Carvana” with over 1,000 comments, has driven speculative trading. But retail investors risk becoming “exit liquidity” for early pumpers because Opendoor' business is unsustainable in a declining housing market. Technical indicators, like an RSI of 86.05, signal the stock is overbought, hinting at a potential pullback. Further, analyst price targets, averaging $1.70 per share, suggest at over $2 a share OPEN faces 24% downside risk. In fact, Citi recently cut its price target to $0.80 per share.

Opendoor is also calling for a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to save its Nasdaq listing due to its sub-$1 price earlier this month, all combines to further undermine the 1,000% dream.

Strategic Shifts and Macro Headwinds

Opendoor’s pivot to an asset-light model, emphasizing agent partnerships over capital-intensive home buying, shows promise but hasn’t translated to profitability. First-quarter revenue of $1.2 billion beat estimates, but a $0.12 per-share loss, while improved, underscores ongoing challenges.

The company projects Q2 revenue of $1.45 billion to $1.525 billion, yet analysts doubt it can reach the $8 billion needed for net income breakeven. Macroeconomic factors, like persistent high interest rates despite hoped-for cuts by September, continue to depress home sales.

Even if rates fall, they are not likely going to be meaningful, meaning a housing market recovery could take years and leave Opendoor vulnerable.

Competitors like Offerpad (OPAD) and Redfin are also struggling, highlighting industry-wide pressures, with no clear edge for Opendoor.

Why Opendoor Is Likely to Disappoint

Hedge fund manager Eric Jackson of EMJ Capital sparked the surge with a July 14 post on X saying OPEN was a “100-bagger” with 1,000% upside. The meteoric gain prediction hinges on unrealistic assumptions: a rapid housing market rebound, flawless execution of Opendoor’s new model, and sustained retail momentum.

However, the company’s unproven profitability, high debt, and a market cap of $1.64 billion – already stretched relative to $5.15 billion in trailing revenue – suggest extreme overvaluation.

With 18 analysts rating OPEN a “Hold," the data points to disappointment. Investors chasing the hype risk significant losses if the meme-driven rally fizzles.

The Bottom Line

Opendoor’s 200% surge is a speculative bubble, not a sustainable rally. Its broken iBuying model, persistent losses, and a tough real estate market make a 1,000% gain improbable. Investors should avoid the hype, as OPEN's financial fragility and overbought status signal a big correction is coming.