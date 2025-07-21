Stephen Colbert Got Cancelled But Paramount Global (PARA) Remains an Attractive Buy

Things are certainly getting interesting at Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA), making PARA stock an intriguing idea — not just on vibes but on hard, empirical data.

As you’ve likely heard, CBS — which is owned by Paramount — has decided to cancel “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Per Reuters, the program is the most-watched late-night show on U.S. broadcast television. However, it will end its 10-year run in May 2026, with the show being retired altogether.

“This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount,” CBS executives said in a statement.

While the news came as an unpleasant shock to Colbert’s legions of fans, one critic in particular was unsurprisingly elated. “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings,” wrote President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

Throughout the program’s run, the host often targeted and lampooned the president. As such, Senator Elizabeth Warren was one of the prominent voices wondering aloud if the Late Show was canceled due to political reasons.

As with anything Trump-related these days, the matter will be contentious, with supporters on both sides of the ideological divide clamoring for a deeper explanation. I’m not going to speak to that issue. Rather, I’m going to focus on a more interesting topic: the viability of PARA stock as a trading vehicle.

Understanding the Intentionality of PARA Stock

In thinking philosophically about the equities market, I theorize that intentionality is the driving force behind price action. More to the point, by observing intentionality, we can identify the behavioral state of the market and predict (using past analogs as reference) its forward trajectory.

Of course, this concept by itself isn’t groundbreaking. Everybody understands the concept of intentionality and using it to formulate various decisions and strategies. However, my contribution centers on the mechanism of levering intentionality.

Rather than directly analyzing the share price or its many derivatives, I prefer to consider root demand: at the end of the day, was the market a net buyer or net seller? That’s really all that we need to know, which is why I’ve been focused so much on market breadth or sequences of accumulative and distributive sessions.

Analyzing share price? That’s chaotic because price is a continuous scalar signal, meaning that it is completely unbounded. There is no way to define what is a “good” price or a “low” price. It’s all relative. But market breadth? That’s a first-order principle — again, the market is either a net buyer or net seller (setting aside the rare exception of being neither buyer nor seller).

By converting price action into what is essentially Morse code, we can categorize the underlying discovery process into distinct, discrete states. Conducting this exercise for PARA stock reveals the following demand profile:

L10 Category Sample Size Up Probability Baseline Probability Median Return if Up 0-10-D 1 100.00% 50.73% 0.36% 1-9-D 3 33.33% 50.73% 5.38% 2-8-D 14 35.71% 50.73% 2.91% 3-7-D 36 55.56% 50.73% 2.70% 4-6-D 52 57.69% 50.73% 2.75% 4-6-U 14 42.86% 50.73% 1.68% 5-5-D 40 50.00% 50.73% 4.02% 5-5-U 29 37.93% 50.73% 2.76% 6-4-D 21 47.62% 50.73% 3.11% 6-4-U 39 58.97% 50.73% 3.34% 7-3-D 2 0.00% 50.73% N/A 7-3-U 43 46.51% 50.73% 3.82% 8-2-D 1 0.00% 50.73% N/A 8-2-U 9 66.67% 50.73% 7.23% 9-1-U 2 50.00% 50.73% 1.22% 10-0-U 4 75.00% 50.73% 14.57%

In the past two months, PARA stock has printed a 6-4-U sequence: six up weeks, four down weeks, with a positive trajectory across the 10-week period. Granted, there are some investors who don’t want to buy into strength for fear of holding the bag. That’s an understandable risk. However, past analogs show that in 58.97% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 3.34%.

Should the bulls maintain control for a second week? Speculators may anticipate an additional performance boost of 2.57%. On Friday, PARA stock closed at $12.99. If the implications pan out, the security could rise to around $13.75, perhaps up to $14 given the psychological significance.

Setting Up Some Compelling Trading Ideas

Obviously, the easiest approach to PARA stock is to simply consider buying the security in the open market. Over the next two to three weeks, statistical trends imply growth of nearly 6%, if not more. That’s a decent haul. However, if you really want to go for it, there is a simple multi-leg options strategy to consider.

That would be the 13/14 bull call spread expiring Aug. 15. This transaction involves buying the $13 call and simultaneously selling the $14 call, for a net debit paid of $27 (the most that can be lost in the trade due to offsetting calls). Should PARA stock rise through the short strike price ($14) at expiration, the maximum reward is $73, a payout of over 270%.

I couldn’t believe the payout myself but, at least as of this writing, that’s not a typo: that’s a 270% move off of a potential 6% move.

So, why don’t more people jump on this trade? Well, a lot of retail folks aren’t familiar with bull spreads, which I’d like to change. Further, options are generally all-or-nothing affairs. If PARA stock doesn’t meet the profitability threshold (which in this case is a breakeven price of $13.27), your principle is gone. By holding the stock outright, you don’t actualize your losses until you tap out.

Therefore, it may just come down to the viability of the 6-4-U sequence. Running a one-tailed binomial test on the sequence reveals a p-value of 19.75%. Colloquially speaking, there is a 80.25% confidence level that the signal is intentional rather than by chance.

To be crystal clear, that’s not the same as the confidence interval that the 6-4-U represents an accurate predictor. Still, it does point to the empirical possibility that the signal is more than just random noise.