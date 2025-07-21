Strongest Retail Stock in 2025 (It’s Not Costco)

Is Dollar Tree the Best Retailer in the Country Right Now?

While most retail stocks are struggling to navigate a murky macro backdrop, Dollar Tree (DLTR) is quietly transforming into one of the best-performing retailers in the country.

Consumers have shifted. With recession fears rising and tariffs threatening to push prices higher, value is now king, and Dollar Tree is winning the crown. What sets this retailer apart is its ability to hold the line on price while rivals like Walmart and Target pass rising costs onto consumers.

Dollar Tree’s Deep Discount Advantage

Unlike traditional retailers, Dollar Tree doesn’t just rely on cheap imports. A large portion of its inventory comes from surplus and overstock deals with manufacturers and other retailers. These bulk buys allow Dollar Tree to purchase discontinued or unsold products at steep discounts and still sell them for $1 or less, while maintaining margins.

That flexibility is turning into a key asset as trade policy uncertainty escalates.

The company recently acknowledged that tariffs could introduce some near-term volatility, but also outlined its toolkit for defending margins: supplier negotiations, country-of-origin shifts, and dropping non-economic SKUs.

This kind of pricing agility gives Dollar Tree a strategic edge that few others in the space can compete with.

Breaking Free from Family Dollar

Another tailwind: Dollar Tree is no longer being dragged down by its weaker sibling.

The company recently completed the sale of Family Dollar for just over $1 billion. That sale clears the deck and allows Dollar Tree to refocus on its core growth strategy.

Same-store sales in Q1 rose 5.4%, beating prior guidance of 3–5%.

Management now expects Q2 comps to hit the upper end of that same range. Notably, higher-income customers have become a key source of growth, a trend that speaks to how sticky the value proposition has become—even for consumers who can afford more.

Dollar Tree’s Buyback Sends a Strong Signal

Last week, Dollar Tree announced a $2.5 billion share repurchase authorization, a meaningful move that speaks volumes about how management views the stock. At current prices, that buyback represents roughly 11% of the company’s market cap, a clear message that the board sees value even after a strong year-to-date move.

And the timing couldn’t be better. As economic uncertainty rises, companies with strong balance sheets and high return on equity often outperform. Dollar Tree checks both boxes.

A Technical Standout in the Retail Sector

From a technical standpoint, DLTR is one of the strongest stocks in the retail group.

Shares are up more than 40% year-to-date, and the stock recently broke above its 20-month moving average, entering a long-term bull market trend.

Even more bullish, both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are in strong uptrends. This marks the stock as a momentum leader within the sector.

This setup creates a clear technical backdrop for higher prices. Assuming continued strength in comps and resilient margins through the tariff noise, DLTR looks poised to make a run at $125 over the next 6 to 12 months.

Dollar Tree’s Bottom Line

Dollar Tree’s positioning couldn’t be better. With a loyal base of price-conscious consumers, growing appeal among higher-income shoppers, and a highly flexible inventory strategy, it’s built to thrive in a world of inflation, tariffs, and economic churn.

Add in a $2.5 billion buyback, improving comps, and technical leadership, and DLTR starts to look less like a budget brand, and more like a market-beating growth story.