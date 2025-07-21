Weyerhaeuser (WY) is a Top-Trending Stock to Pay Attention to Right Now!

As a rule of thumb, short-term swing traders should avoid chasing popular stocks. They can be good investment ideas, especially if you’re going to commit years to the underlying narrative and can therefore ride out volatility. But if you’re looking for a quick score, trending ideas are risky. Since they’ve already attracted the alpha dogs, the move has already been baked into the price.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) might be an exception.

For one thing, WY stock isn’t on the move — at least not in a good way. On Friday, WY lost 1.44% of market value. In the trailing five sessions, the security slipped more than 3%. Since the beginning of this year, the timberland company has dropped just over 10%, a far cry from the benchmark S&P 500, which has gained 7% during the same frame.

Naturally, political concerns cloud Weyerhaeuser, especially with the Trump administration’s rather poor relationship with Ottawa. It’s to be expected, then, that WY stock has been a terrible performer so far in 2025. Still, the red ink may counterintuitively open an opportunity for contrarian-minded traders.

Focusing on the Intentionality of WY Stock

When it comes to analyzing a publicly traded security, practically everything centers on intentionality. In the field of technical analysis, for example, experts look at price action combined with other indicators — MACD, RSI, whatever — to interpret intention. The financial publication industry often talks about aggressive buyers and panicked sellers, as if it knows what these market participants are thinking.

News flash: it doesn’t know that information at all.

My contribution to the finpub space is that we can know intentionality. It’s just that we’re using the wrong language. Almost always, analysts jump on the share price to find patterns and trends but I don’t think this is particularly helpful, in part because of the lack of falsifiability. Instead, we should convert price action into market breadth or sequences of accumulative and distributive sessions.

Conducting this exercise for WY stock across 10-week intervals reveals the following demand profile:

L10 Category Sample Size Up Probability Baseline Probability Median Return if Up 1-9-D 2 50.00% 50.15% 1.01% 2-8-D 7 57.14% 50.15% 3.46% 3-7-D 33 60.61% 50.15% 2.98% 3-7-U 1 0.00% 50.15% N/A 4-6-D 42 54.76% 50.15% 4.63% 4-6-U 22 59.09% 50.15% 3.67% 5-5-D 33 24.24% 50.15% 1.43% 5-5-U 58 48.28% 50.15% 1.72% 6-4-D 15 66.67% 50.15% 3.74% 6-4-U 71 52.11% 50.15% 1.36% 7-3-D 1 0.00% 50.15% N/A 7-3-U 26 50.00% 50.15% 1.69% 8-2-U 9 44.44% 50.15% 3.62% 9-1-U 1 0.00% 50.15% N/A

In the past two months, WY stock has printed a 3-7-D sequence: three up weeks, seven down weeks, with a negative trajectory across the 10-week period. Admittedly, this conversion compresses the magnitude dynamism of WY into a simple binary code. But this process also allows for easier categorization of behavioral patterns into distinct, discrete events — events that serve the backbone of past analogs for extracting forward probabilities.

Notably, in 60.61% of cases when the 3-7-D flashes, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 2.98%. Should the bulls maintain control of the market for a second week, the anticipated performance boost is an additional 1.39%.

On Friday, WY stock closed at $25.31. Within two to three weeks, it’s possible that the security could rise to $26.43, perhaps push toward $26.50.

An Options Strategy to Consider

Of course, the easiest idea to consider is to simply buy WY stock in the open market. Here, traders would be looking for a move of about 4.41% over the next few weeks. However, for a bigger reward, speculators may think about the options market.

Aggressive traders may want to put the 24/28 bull call spread expiring Aug. 15 on their radar. This transaction involves buying the $24 call and simultaneously selling the $28 call, for a net debit paid of $175. Should WY stock rise through the short strike price ($28) at expiration, the maximum reward is $225, a payout of roughly 129%.

At time of writing, the breakeven price is at $25.75. Therefore, even if WY stock doesn’t quite reach the $28 level, it has a solid chance of making the call spread partially profitable. Further, with WY only featuring a baseline upside probability of 50%, the flashing of the 3-7-D sequence theoretically tilts the odds favorably by almost 11 percentage points.