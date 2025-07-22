Highly Volatile Exact Sciences (EXAS) Could be Riding a Compelling Discount

Due to their high-entropy nature, I’m not the biggest fan of specialized healthcare enterprises. With Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) straddling the edge of biotech and medtech, EXAS stock represents a tricky beast. Sure, the underlying business of medical diagnostics — particularly in the detection of early stage cancers — is highly relevant. On the other hand, EXAS is also susceptible to wild volatility.

Case in point is what materialized on Monday. From the start of the morning session to the afternoon, EXAS stock slipped into a downward trend channel, losing more than 4%. Over the trailing five sessions, EXAS has given up nearly 10% of market value. Since the start of the year, it’s staring at a 14% loss.

Still, if you can stomach choppy weather, Exact Sciences could possibly be a discount to watch closely.

One clue comes from the derivatives sector, specifically options flow, which focuses exclusively on big block transactions likely placed by institutional investors. On Monday, net trade sentiment hit $24,300 above parity, thus favoring the bulls. Granted, the dollar amount is relatively small. However, what’s interesting is that, despite the huge implosion in EXAS stock in the open market, traders bought up its call options.

In fact, Barchart shows that gross trade sentiment on the bearish side sat at zero — zilch, nada. By itself, this doesn’t prove anything but it may demonstrate that the smart money anticipates longer-term opportunity.

Cracking the Code of Demand Intentionality of EXAS Stock

Although the options flow data is intriguing, the implications are difficult to read. Since options can be bought and sold, it’s difficult to know for sure whether the transactions you’re seeing are debit or credit-based. These contracts could also be part of multi-leg strategies, thereby clouding their interpretive and predictive power.

To better understand demand intentionality, market participants often turn to fundamental and technical analysis. Even here, though, problems exist. Primarily, the core measurement metric, whether that be earnings or share price, is a continuous signal. Therefore, these metrics cannot be defined in the scientific or mathematical sense (i.e. there’s no objective way to determine a “good price” or “bad earnings”).

About the only empirical, objective method we can use to determine demand intentionality is by converting price action into market breadth or sequences of accumulative and distributive sessions. Essentially, market breadth answers the fundamental question: at the end of the day, were investors as a collective whole net buyers or net sellers?

By converting chaotic price action into up sessions and down sessions, we can identify recurring patterns — and more importantly, the likelihood of transitional behaviors. Conducting this exercise for EXAS stock across rolling 10-week intervals gives us the following demand profile:

L10 Category Sample Size Up Probability Baseline Probability Median Return if Up 2-8-D 10 80.00% 52.63% 4.91% 3-7-D 22 45.45% 52.63% 4.24% 3-7-U 1 100.00% 52.63% 9.86% 4-6-D 64 51.56% 52.63% 4.10% 4-6-U 7 42.86% 52.63% 1.57% 5-5-D 53 41.51% 52.63% 4.92% 5-5-U 30 60.00% 52.63% 4.04% 6-4-D 21 61.90% 52.63% 7.34% 6-4-U 40 57.50% 52.63% 4.47% 7-3-D 4 0.00% 52.63% N/A 7-3-U 48 56.25% 52.63% 4.75% 8-2-U 20 60.00% 52.63% 1.95% 9-1-U 2 0.00% 52.63% N/A

In the trailing two months, EXAS stock has been printing a 2-8-D sequence: two up weeks, eight down weeks, with a negative trajectory. Ordinarily, the far greater balance of distributive sessions relative to accumulative should scare investors away. However, the 2-8-D more often than not represents a reversal signal.

In fact, eight times out of ten, EXAS stock has popped higher in the week following the flashing of the 2-8-D sequence, with a median return of 4.91%. It’s possible, then, that within a week or two, EXAS could reach $50.73, possibly even drive toward $51.

Based on past analogs, the security could rise to over $54 over the next three to four weeks.

If you’re the speculative type, I’d take a long look at the 47.50/52.50 bull call spread expiring Aug. 15. This transaction requires a net debit of $250 and offers a payout of 100% should EXAS stock rise through the short strike price ($52.50) at expiration.