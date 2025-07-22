Investors Are Offloading Flying Car Stocks as Tariffs Inch Closer. Buy the Dip?

Flying car stocks have delivered significant gains this year, but there are signs that they may plateau soon as the August 1 tariff deadline inches closer. These tariffs were expected to expire early this month, but the Trump administration extended them to give trading partners more time to reach an agreement with the U.S.

Many of them are yet to do so, and it is likely that tariff expiry will take effect before most trade talks conclude. According to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, this August deadline won’t be extended to pressure trading partners more.

This could lead to a general decline in the stock market like the one this spring.

Wall Street takes profit on flying car stocks

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is down 5.7% today. Some investors are doubting whether or not it will be commercially successful anytime soon. It has also taken hits from Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), which reported a $2.68 billion loss in H1 2025. This company has backed Archer, but it may be unable to do so sustainably if tariffs cause even more losses.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is also down 2.7% today. Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) is down 10.7%.

Why waiting might be a good idea

JOBY stock has been the biggest winner in the past few months, but the recent decline has caused it to move below its 5-day moving average for the first time in its recent rally. The same is the case for other eVTOL stocks, and August 1 tariffs could send them even lower if broader market sentiment turns bearish.

Flying car stocks have had a strong recent rally and are awaiting an impending negative catalyst. That makes it a good idea to wait before buying.