Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) Post-Earnings Discount May Offer a 125% Payout for Options Traders

It may be a classic case of buy the rumor, sell the news. Late last week, energy giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) held its second-quarter earnings call, painting a generally optimistic view of the overall business landscape. Management articulated the company’s strong financial growth and expanding project backlog. While that’s not to say that it doesn’t suffer from challenges, favorable conditions in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) helped buoy sentiment.

As TipRanks noted, Kinder Morgan posted a 6% increase in adjusted EBITDA in Q2, along with a 12% rise in adjusted earnings per share relative to the year-ago period. Further, net income rose to $715 million, representing a 24% year-over-year increase. Thanks to a project backlog expanding from $8.8 billion to $9.3 billion, the company appears to have handled current economic headwinds well.

Still, once investors digested the news, KMI stock sold off. On Monday, the security lost almost 3%, bringing its total loss over the past five sessions to more than 4%. Since the start of this year, KMI is down 1%, a sharp contrast to the benchmark S&P 500, which has gained over 7% during the same frame.

Despite the crimson ink impacting KMI stock, there are reasons to consider grabbing the discount. First, options flow — which focuses exclusively on big block transactions likely placed by institutional investors — shows net trade sentiment on Monday standing at $79,100 above parity, thus favoring the bulls.

While it’s difficult to read into options flow data, most of the dollar volume was centered on bought (long) calls, thereby potentially representing “direct” wagers on Kinder Morgan.

Deciphering Intentionality from KMI Stock

Although the derivatives market can provide important clues regarding market sentiment, the practice is also interpretive. Not only can options be bought and sold, they can also be integrated into multi-leg strategies. Thus, it’s difficult to say with absolute certainty what options flow means. Instead, we should turn to demand intentionality — the behavioral tell behind price action.

To better understand this intentionality, investors often turn to fundamental and technical analysis. However, these disciplines can be problematic. Primarily, the core measurement metric, whether that be earnings or share price, is a continuous signal. Therefore, these metrics cannot be defined in the scientific or mathematical sense (i.e. there’s no objective way to determine a “good price” or “bad earnings”).

In my opinion, the only empirical, objective method we can use to determine demand intentionality is by converting price action into market breadth or sequences of accumulative and distributive sessions. This concept answers the key question: at the end of the day, was the market net buyers or net sellers of the security at hand?

By converting chaotic price action into up sessions and down sessions, we can identify recurring patterns — and more importantly, the likelihood of transitional behaviors. Conducting this exercise for KMI stock across rolling 10-week intervals gives us the following demand profile:

L10 Category Sample Size Up Probability Baseline Probability Median Return if Up 3-7-D 14 71.43% 53.51% 3.32% 3-7-U 2 50.00% 53.51% 6.80% 4-6-D 36 58.33% 53.51% 2.52% 4-6-U 13 53.85% 53.51% 4.70% 5-5-D 44 61.36% 53.51% 1.98% 5-5-U 46 54.35% 53.51% 2.31% 6-4-D 21 38.10% 53.51% 2.16% 6-4-U 57 42.11% 53.51% 1.86% 7-3-D 3 33.33% 53.51% 0.70% 7-3-U 49 61.22% 53.51% 1.44% 8-2-U 13 38.46% 53.51% 1.48%

In the trailing two months, KMI stock is printing a 3-7-D sequence: three up weeks, seven down weeks, with a negative trajectory across the 10-week period. You’d imagine that with the balance of distributive sessions far outweighing accumulative, investors would be freaked out. However, more often than not, the 3-7-D represents a sentiment reversal.

In 71.43% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 3.32%. Should the bulls maintain control of the market over the next three weeks, investors may see a median performance boost of an additional 2.73%. With KMI stock closing at $27.11 on Monday, it could be on course to reach $28.77, maybe even up to $29.

It’s highly speculative but bold traders may consider the 27/29 bull call spread expiring Aug. 15. This transaction requires a net debit of $89, with a maximum payout of nearly 125% should EXAS stock rise through the short strike price ($29) at expiration.