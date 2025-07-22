Pre-Market Pulse: Tariff Deadline, Fed in the Spotlight & Mega-Cap Risks

`
Upgrades
Downgrades
Momentum is stalling after one of the strongest three-month rallies in years. To put it plainly—the market needs a break, or better yet, a healthy correction. This earnings season could be the spark, especially with disappointing reports like we saw this morning from Coca-Cola, Lockheed, and Sherwin-Williams.
Add in August’s bearish seasonality, and the setup is there for a drawn-out 10% correction. We’re already seeing the early signs in high-beta names like Archer Aviation, Joby Aviation, and the quantum computing stocks—groups that led the rally and are now quietly breaking down.
Keep a close eye on those speculative pockets and the Russell 2000. That’s your canary in the coal mine for what’s likely coming over the next three weeks.
By submitting your email address, you will receive a free subscription to Money Morning! and occasional special offers from us and our affiliates. You can unsubscribe at any time and we encourage you to read more about our Privacy Policy.
Processing your submission