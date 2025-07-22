Pre-Market Pulse: Tariff Deadline, Fed in the Spotlight & Mega-Cap Risks

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – July 22, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.1% 10-Year Yield: 4.38% (+1 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.0% WTI Crude: $66.48 (-1.1%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.0% Gold Futures: 2,385 (-0.3%) VIX: 16.5 (-3.7%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$118,316 (-0.1%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Tariffs, GM, and Fed Independence

Earnings Misses Drag Dow Components: KO, GM, LMT, SHW, DHR, PM, and RTX are all trading lower premarket following mixed-to-weak earnings. Sherwin-Williams missed by $0.42/share, and Lockheed guided FY25 EPS below consensus. Coca-Cola lowered full-year EPS as well.

Mega-Cap Momentum Wears Thin: Nasdaq 100 has now traded above its 20-day moving average for 60 straight sessions—the longest stretch since 1999. Investors are growing wary of valuation extremes, complacency, and positioning risks concentrated in the Magnificent 7.

Tariff Clock is Ticking: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says a wave of trade deals is imminent, but August 1 remains a hard deadline. Talks continue with Japan, but progress with India appears stalled. Expect volatility as trade policy reenters the market narrative.

Fed in Focus: Chair Powell is scheduled to deliver opening remarks at 8:30 a.m. ET at the capital framework review conference. No major policy update expected, but traders will parse language for rate and balance sheet clues.

Chair Powell is scheduled to deliver opening remarks at 8:30 a.m. ET at the capital framework review conference. No major policy update expected, but traders will parse language for rate and balance sheet clues. Global Economy Surprises on Tariff Resilience: Despite rising trade tensions, households and businesses globally have shown unexpected strength, per WSJ. That narrative may help buffer sentiment ahead of more earnings volatility.

What to Watch Today

8:30 a.m. ET – Powell Speaks: Opening remarks at the Fed’s Capital Framework Review. Market participants will watch for any macro or liquidity hints.

August 1 Tariff Deadline Approaching: U.S. and Japan in active talks, but India deal risk rising. Pressure building globally.

AstraZeneca Investment: Plans to invest $50B in U.S. by 2030 could boost pharma and health infra stocks.

Berkshire’s BNSF Merger Rumor: Watching BRK.A/B and rail stocks on potential consolidation headline risk.

Goldman Eyes M&A: Reported acquisition talks with Northern Trust could spark activity across regional bank and asset management stocks.

JPMorgan Crypto Loans: Considering loan products against crypto holdings—another step toward institutionalizing digital assets.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Coca-Cola (KO) – $61.34 (–2.2%)

KO beat on earnings by $0.04 but guided full-year EPS below consensus. That’s a clear negative surprise and suggests margin compression or slower growth ahead. Defensive trade getting hit on fundamentals.

General Motors (GM) – $45.15 (–3.2%)

GM beat on top and bottom line but confirmed a $1.1B tariff impact in Q2 and stuck to its $4–5B full-year tariff damage outlook. The message is loud and clear: trade policy is crushing margins, and autos remain in the crosshairs.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) – $447.10 (–1.9%)

Revenue miss and soft FY25 EPS guidance dragged shares lower. The defense trade is running into cost headwinds and political overhang. Guidance cut signals caution into year-end.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) – $273.50 (–4.4%)

Big EPS miss ($0.42 below consensus) and lowered full-year guidance hit the stock hard. SHW is a bellwether for housing-linked demand, and this drop raises red flags about underlying consumer strength and construction trends.

Oracle (ORCL) – $137.15 (+1.0%)

ORCL is catching a small bid on reports of a $100M cloud deal with SkyDance-Paramount. It’s a good headline, but the market wants to see margin expansion tied to real AI revenue—not just partnerships.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) – $243.30 (+1.2%)

Steady quarter with a modest EPS beat and in-line guidance. Nothing flashy, but after a volatile earnings season, stability is outperforming. NXPI holding up well amid chip-sector crosscurrents.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades

BAH, CLF, COO, PAY, STM, TIGR, UBS, UNFI, ZION

Mostly scattered single-stock upgrades. Notably: CLF (Cleveland-Cliffs) caught a bid from the Street—watch this one closely as a potential steel bounce play tied to tariff rotation. STM (STMicroelectronics) seeing renewed attention after recent weakness; semis with industrial exposure are being revalued higher. ZION (Zions Bancorp) upgrade is worth flagging—regional banks are deeply out of favor, and this could mark the early innings of bottom-fishing by analysts.

Mostly scattered single-stock upgrades. Notably:

Downgrades

ALAB, BKSY, CRCL, FTV, GHLD, DINO, LULU, MAS, MGM, NNN, ONON, SRPT, SHOP, SII, VLO

Heavily tilted toward consumer and energy names. LULU and ONON downgrades point to growing concern about discretionary demand heading into Q3. That aligns with recent retail weakness. SHOP (Shopify) downgrade reflects valuation fatigue. The stock is extended and sentiment is crowded—watch for a pullback to trigger sellers. VLO (Valero) and DINO (HF Sinclair) both downgraded—another red flag for refiners and energy bulls as the crude tape continues to deteriorate.

Heavily tilted toward consumer and energy names.

Today’s Bottom Line:

Momentum is stalling after one of the strongest three-month rallies in years. To put it plainly—the market needs a break, or better yet, a healthy correction. This earnings season could be the spark, especially with disappointing reports like we saw this morning from Coca-Cola, Lockheed, and Sherwin-Williams.

Add in August’s bearish seasonality, and the setup is there for a drawn-out 10% correction. We’re already seeing the early signs in high-beta names like Archer Aviation, Joby Aviation, and the quantum computing stocks—groups that led the rally and are now quietly breaking down.

Keep a close eye on those speculative pockets and the Russell 2000. That’s your canary in the coal mine for what’s likely coming over the next three weeks.