Why Investors Are Selling Quantum Computing Stocks (IONQ, QBTS, RGTI) Today

High-risk, high-reward stocks are declining in tandem today as investors are moving out of these assets ahead of the August tariff deadline. The Trump administration seems set on letting the tariffs expire to pressure dozens of trading partners, who have yet to conclude trade deals with the U.S.

In turn, this may send the stock market down once more, and stocks in the quantum computing sector may see the sharpest declines. These stocks have been bought more on technicals than fundamentals, and a bearish broader market will cause pain.

Quantum computing stocks fall

IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI), and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) have declined by 4.2%, 5.3%, and 6.9%, respectively. These stocks have been the poster child of the industry and have handed their investors triple-digit gains.

Many of these companies rely on thin supply chains that thread through many Chinese companies for specialized components. Any hint that those components could become more expensive or harder to source is enough to rattle these stocks.

A bear market is even worse, since this would put an end to the trend of these companies raising hundreds of millions with share offerings to acquire and expand aggressively.

Time to buy or sell?

Many of these quantum computing stocks are near the same prices they’ve traded at earlier this year. Summer trading volumes are thin, which means that even modest outflows can create outsized moves. Short interest has climbed steadily since mid-June, and options positioning shows a growing skew toward downside protection. It might be a good time to take some profits before tariffs expire and a possible summer downturn.