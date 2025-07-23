Stocks

AT&T Stock Drops Despite Beat, Buy at this Price

Chris Johnson by Chris Johnson calendar July 23, 2025

AT&T (T) delivered a solid Q2 report this morning, beating expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Shares are trading more than 3% lower despite the strong results.

Today’s decline looks like an opportunity to pick up shares of a quality income stock at a modest discount.

The company posted EPS of $0.54, $0.01 above consensus, and revenue of $30.8 billion, up 3.4% year-over-year. Shares dipped as the market focused on FY25 EPS guidance, which came in mostly inline at $1.97–$2.07 versus the $2.07 consensus high end.

Management also guided to low-single-digit revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA growth of 3% or better, and capital investment in the $22–$22.5 billion range.

Longer-term, AT&T reiterated expectations for accelerating EPS growth starting in 2027, with free cash flow projected to rise from $16 billion in 2025 to over $19 billion in 2027 helped in part by tax savings from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Despite solid execution, the absence of a near-term upside catalyst is keeping bulls cautious.

Shares have been rangebound over the past three months as investors rotate away from dividend-paying stocks amid Fed policy uncertainty.

High-yield names like AT&T should attract renewed interest once rate-cut clarity improves.

Technically, the picture remains neutral. The stock recently slipped below its flat 50-day moving average and appears headed for a retest of its 200-day moving average near $25.

Bottom Line:

Short-term sellers remain in control as AT&T approaches $25, a key technical support level where income-focused buyers should reengage.

With a 4% yield, long-term bull trend intact, and a price target of $30, this pullback is worth watching.

More Trending Stories from Money Morning
Recommended

Popular Articles

Fiserv Plunges After Lowering Guidance. Should You Buy the Dip on FI Stock?
July 23, 2025
GE Vernova Soars on Beat and Raise. Can GEV Stock Reach $1,000?
July 23, 2025
GM and Stellantis Lose Billions as Tariffs Reshape U.S. Auto Industry
July 23, 2025
Trump Media Goes Full Michael Saylor -- Buys $2 Billion of Bitcoin
July 23, 2025