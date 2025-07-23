AT&T Stock Drops Despite Beat, Buy at this Price

AT&T (T) delivered a solid Q2 report this morning, beating expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Shares are trading more than 3% lower despite the strong results.

Today’s decline looks like an opportunity to pick up shares of a quality income stock at a modest discount.

The company posted EPS of $0.54, $0.01 above consensus, and revenue of $30.8 billion, up 3.4% year-over-year. Shares dipped as the market focused on FY25 EPS guidance, which came in mostly inline at $1.97–$2.07 versus the $2.07 consensus high end.

Management also guided to low-single-digit revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA growth of 3% or better, and capital investment in the $22–$22.5 billion range.

Longer-term, AT&T reiterated expectations for accelerating EPS growth starting in 2027, with free cash flow projected to rise from $16 billion in 2025 to over $19 billion in 2027 helped in part by tax savings from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Despite solid execution, the absence of a near-term upside catalyst is keeping bulls cautious.

Shares have been rangebound over the past three months as investors rotate away from dividend-paying stocks amid Fed policy uncertainty.

High-yield names like AT&T should attract renewed interest once rate-cut clarity improves.

Technically, the picture remains neutral. The stock recently slipped below its flat 50-day moving average and appears headed for a retest of its 200-day moving average near $25.

Bottom Line:

Short-term sellers remain in control as AT&T approaches $25, a key technical support level where income-focused buyers should reengage.

With a 4% yield, long-term bull trend intact, and a price target of $30, this pullback is worth watching.