Fiserv Plunges After Lowering Guidance. Should You Buy the Dip on FI Stock?

Fiserv (FI) stock plunged 15.6% today despite beating Q2 profit and sales estimates as the company’s guidance figures disappointed analysts. Before that, the stock was already down over 30% from its March peak this year.

Revenue in Q2 rose 8% to $5.52 billion, above the Street’s $5.2 billion forecast and driven by 9% growth in Merchant Solutions and 7% growth in Financial Solutions. Adjusted earnings per share climbed 16% to $2.47, beating the $2.43 consensus. Free cash flow for the first six months of 2025 reached $1.54 billion, and the company spent $2.2 billion in the quarter alone repurchasing stock at an average price above $180. Those headline beats were solid, the kind of numbers that normally spark relief rallies.

However, organic revenue grew 8% to $5.18 billion and missed estimates slightly. More importantly, full-year organic growth guidance was narrowed from 10% to 12% to “about 10%.” This is mainly why investors have sold off FI stock.

Should you buy the dip on FI stock?

The knee-jerk selloff seems overdone, and buying the dip seems worth it. You’ll likely see some near-term losses as the market stabilizes, but this is a company with solid cash flow and revenue growth.

If Fiserv beats estimates in the next quarterly report, this could send the stock surging, especially as estimates are now depressed. EPS (without non-recurring costs) is expected to grow nearly 16% annually in the coming years. On top of that, Fiserv also has a 3-year average share buyback ratio of 4.6% annually.

Interest rate cuts would also boost the bottom line significantly, since net interest losses were at $1.2 billion last year. Net income was $3.1 billion that year.

All things considered, the selloff looks overdone.