Forget Vibes: Here’s the Empirical Approach on Picking Up the ASML Stock Discount

Yes, yes, we know: buy low, sell high. But does anybody have an objective mechanism to decipher when to buy? After all, merely buying a security because it printed red ink doesn’t seem like a sustainable strategy. Otherwise, there would be no point to the financial publication industry — you can just buy stocks on the five-day loser list and call it a day.

One popular idea that does stand out in the contrarian sense is ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

That people are characterizing ASML stock as a compelling discount is not a surprise. Late last week, the underlying company — which specializes in advanced EUV machines — posted its second-quarter financial results, which saw earnings per share rise to 5.90 euros, a 47.1% lift against the year-ago quarter. Further, net sales hit 7.69 billion euros, representing a 23.2% gain on a year-over-year basis.

Both metrics beat analysts’ consensus targets, which ordinarily should have been good news. Unfortunately, management issued weaker-than-expected Q3 guidance, along with comments that cast doubts about expectations for 2026.

Previously, ASML’s leadership team anticipated demand to keep rising, particularly with artificial intelligence fueling demand for advanced semiconductors. However, stakeholders were disappointed when executives remarked that it could not confirm forecasted growth next year, pointing the finger at customer hesitation and sector vagaries.

Still, from what I’ve read from various finpub articles, the consensus assumption is that because ASML commands a strong and powerfully relevant business, its equity is effectively undervalued. Therefore, this is a buying opportunity.

However, this line of thinking is a presuppositional fallacy and I’ll explain why.

Forge the Fallacy and Ride the Statistics with ASML Stock

Essentially, the various finpub articles focused on ASML stock starts with the premise that the semiconductor specialist is dominant and enjoys strong demand. The implication is that the market is not correctly pricing this dynamic in. Therefore, the conclusion is that the stock is undervalued. However, this is classic presuppositional circularity because the value proposition is assumed to be mispriced simply because the business is important.

Another issue we have is that financial metrics are continuous (unbounded) signals and therefore cannot be mathematically or scientifically defined. In other words, there’s no objective standard to determine that ASML’s management team disclosed “poor” guidance. It’s all relative.

About the only first-order principle we have in the equities sector is market breadth or sequences of accumulative and distributive sessions. We know objectively that in the past two months, ASML stock has printed four up weeks and six down weeks, with the overall trajectory across the 10-week period being negative. We can summarize this sequence as 4-6-D.

By converting price action into a binary signal, we can define market behavior as a distinct state. More importantly, through the study of past analogs, we can determine how the market probabilistically responds when this signal flashes relative to other sequences.

Conducting the above exercise for ASML stock across rolling 10-week intervals (since January 2019) gives us the following demand profile:

L10 Category Sample Size Up Probability Baseline Probability Median Return if Up 2-8-D 1 100.00% 56.73% 17.18% 3-7-D 17 70.59% 56.73% 3.32% 3-7-U 1 100.00% 56.73% 3.08% 4-6-D 37 62.16% 56.73% 3.99% 4-6-U 19 52.63% 56.73% 4.51% 5-5-D 42 47.62% 56.73% 3.89% 5-5-U 39 48.72% 56.73% 2.41% 6-4-D 16 56.25% 56.73% 3.47% 6-4-U 64 59.38% 56.73% 2.29% 7-3-D 3 0.00% 56.73% N/A 7-3-U 47 53.19% 56.73% 2.16% 8-2-U 21 61.90% 56.73% 1.59% 9-1-U 14 78.57% 56.73% 5.39% 10-0-U 1 0.00% 56.73% N/A

The 4-6-D sequence has flashed 37 times. Notably, in 62.16% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of nearly 4%. If the bulls maintain control of the market for another week, the median performance is an additional boost of 0.92%.

On Tuesday, ASML stock closed ats $705.48. Within the next two to three weeks, speculators could be looking at a price tag of over $740. So yes, I would keep close tabs on the company not because of vibes but because of an objectively falsifiable statistical signal.