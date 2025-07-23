GE Vernova Soars on Beat and Raise. Can GEV Stock Reach $1,000?

GE Vernova (GEV) posted solid Q2 earnings, and the stock is up over 12% as of writing. Other energy stocks have also benefited from the tailwinds. Revenue of $9.1 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.86 a share both cleared the consensus by healthy margins. Analysts expected $8.8 billion in sales and $1.76 per share in adj. EPS.

It also raised its guidance, and expects “...revenue to trend towards the higher end of $36-$37 billion; adjusted EBITDA margin* of 8%-9%” and free cash flow of $3.0-$3.5 billion, up from $2.0-$2.5 billion.

This company is involved in clean energy production and is split into three segments. The Power business designs, builds, and services gas turbines, nuclear reactors, and hydro units that provide the planet’s baseload electricity. The Wind segment supplies onshore and offshore turbines that are sprouting across prairies and coastlines. The Electrification unit builds the grid hardware, software, and energy-storage systems that balance supply and demand in real time.

In short, Vernova is an end-to-end electricity company for a world that is trying to double its power supply while simultaneously cutting carbon intensity.

Can GEV stock go to $1,000?

Backlog stands at a record $129 billion, equal to three and a half years of revenue. Plus, profitability is catching up to top-line growth. Adjusted EBITDA margins expanded 260 basis points year-over-year in H1 2025.

Assume revenue compounds at 9% a year from the midpoint of 2025 guidance, reaching roughly $56.1 billion in 2030. If capital intensity falls as the installed base matures, free cash flow can balloon to around $7 billion. The current FCF margin is 12.14%, so $7 billion FCF on $56.1 billion of sales is more of a lowball if GE Vernova keeps beating and raising.

Regardless, GEV stock trades at 52 times forward FCF now (at midpoint). GEV needs a 62% gain from here to $1,000.

If the market pays 40 times that FCF in 2030, GEV stock will be well above $1,000. Over the past decade, the median price-to-FCF multiple here is 39.6 times.

As such, I believe GEV stock is a solid long-term buy at the moment. AI and data center tailwinds can boost growth well above my estimates.