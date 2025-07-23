GM and Stellantis Lose Billions as Tariffs Reshape U.S. Auto Industry

Carmakers Have Four Flat Tires and Are Up On Blocks

President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and parts have sent shockwaves through the U.S. auto industry.

General Motors (GM) reported a $1.1 billion second-quarter earnings hit, projecting $4 billion to $5 billion in annual losses. Stellantis (STLA), maker of Jeep and Ram, posted a €2.3 billion ($2.68 billion) first-half loss, with €300 million tied to tariffs. Ford (F), which is set to report earnings on July 30, anticipates a $1.5 billion profit reduction but may be less impacted due to its higher U.S. production.

The industry’s sales run rate is 15.5 million vehicles annually, down 500,000 units from pre-tariff projections, as consumers rushed out to buy cars before potential price hikes. While tariffs threaten automaker profitability, most are absorbing costs to avoid passing them to consumers, raising questions about long-term sustainability. Ford’s domestic manufacturing edge, however, may offer some resilience in this turbulent market.

General Motors: Tariff Troubles Mount

GM saw its second-quarter net income drop 34% to $1.9 billion, with tariffs costing $1.1 billion. Importing nearly half its U.S.-sold vehicles, particularly from Mexico and South Korea, GM faces $4 billion to $5 billion in 2025 losses, with $2 billion tied to Korean imports.

Strong truck and SUV sales, up 7.3% year-over-year, provided some relief, but GM has absorbed tariff costs to maintain pricing and market share. The company is investing $4 billion to shift production to U.S. plants, like moving Chevy Blazer manufacturing to Tennessee, but these facilities won’t be operational for 18 months.

GM’s stock fell 8% after its earnings report, reflecting investor concerns about sustained profitability amid ongoing trade disruptions and supply chain challenges.

Stellantis: Losses and Layoffs

Stellantis reported a €2.3 billion first-half loss, with €300 million – or 13% of the total – attributed to tariffs. Production pauses at its Windsor, Canada, and Toluca, Mexico plants disrupted Jeep Compass and Chrysler Pacifica output, leading to 900 U.S. layoffs.

With half its U.S.-sold vehicles produced domestically, Stellantis is less exposed than GM but still suspended its 2025 guidance due to trade policy uncertainty. The company has avoided broad price increases, absorbing tariff costs to remain competitive, and offered employee pricing discounts through April 30.

STLA's U.S.-traded shares showed minimal movement, but its outlook remains uncertain as supply chain issues and production adjustments continue to weigh on performance.

Ford: Holding a Domestic Advantage

Ford reports later this month, but is better positioned than its rivals, producing 80% of its U.S.-sold vehicles domestically. This reduces exposure to tariffs, though models like the electric Mustang Mach-E and Maverick are built in Mexico, so it also faces increased costs.

Ford estimates a $2.5 billion tariff impact for 2025 but expects to offset $1 billion through cost-cutting and halting exports to China. First-quarter profits fell 65% to $471 million, yet Ford exceeded revenue expectations at $40.7 billion, driven by a 15% rise in electric vehicle sales. Its “From America for America” discount program and strong inventory have sustained demand.

While Ford suspended its 2025 guidance due to tariff uncertainty, its U.S.-centric production provides a competitive edge and F stock may hold up better..

Tariffs and Consumer Prices

Despite fears that tariffs would inflate vehicle prices, automakers are largely absorbing the costs to stay competitive. GM and Stellantis have avoided significant price hikes, with GM’s CFO noting stability in the pricing environment.

Ford raised prices on select Mexico-built models by up to $2,000 but offset this with discounts, including employee pricing offers. Industry analysts highlight that high vehicle costs (averaging $48,000) discourage passing tariff expenses to consumers, as demand for durable goods could weaken.

The Center for Automotive Research estimates tariffs could eventually raise prices by $2,000 to $12,000 per vehicle, but automakers’ current strategy of eating costs may not be sustainable long-term, potentially forcing future adjustments or production shifts.

Bottom Line

Ford faces a $1.5 billion tariff hit in 2025, less severe than GM’s $4 billion to $5 billion, thanks to its 80% domestic production. The auto industry as a whole confronts a $108 billion tariff burden, with Detroit’s Big Three bearing $42 billion.

Absorbing costs has delayed price hikes but risks long-term profitability, potentially reducing sales by 1.8 million units annually. Ford’s cost-cutting and U.S. manufacturing provide a buffer, positioning it as a relative winner.

However, prolonged tariffs could force price increases or production relocations, challenging the industry’s recovery. Ford’s resilience will depend on navigating trade policies while leveraging its domestic advantage to maintain market share.