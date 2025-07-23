Pre-Market Pulse: Get Ready for the Earnings Tsunami

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – July 23, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.36% 10-Year Yield: 4.72% (+4 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.05% WTI Crude: $67.40 (-0.66%) Dow Jones Futures: +0.54% Gold Futures: 3,395 (+1.1%) VIX: 16.05 (-2.7%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$118,067 (-1.09%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Tariffs, GM, and Fed Independence

Markets are higher this morning after President Trump confirmed a 15% tariff on Japanese imports—lower than the 25% threat—and Japan pledged a $550B investment into the U.S. economy. The EU is preparing a 30% retaliatory tariff if no deal is reached. Earnings remain the main driver, with mixed results and some weak forward guidance creating pockets of volatility. Today’s housing data and Trump’s AI speech at 5:00 p.m. ET could add fuel to the next move.

Here are the details

Trump Cuts Tariff Rate to 15% on Japan - The U.S. and Japan struck a major trade deal overnight. Trump confirmed a 15% tariff on Japanese imports will go into effect August 1—lower than the 25% previously threatened. Japan will invest $550 billion into the U.S. economy, helping ease fears of full-blown trade escalation.

Europe Pushes Back - The EU is preparing a retaliatory 30% tariff on $117 billion of U.S. goods if no deal is reached before the August 1 deadline.

Earnings Continue to Dominate the Tape - Tuesday’s session saw markets shake off early tech weakness with small-caps and mid-caps leading. This morning brings a fresh wave of earnings and a critical read on June Existing Home Sales at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Housing Market Check-In - MBA Mortgage Applications Index bounced +0.8% last week after a brutal –10% drop the week prior. Watch today’s housing data closely for signs of buyer resilience.

What to Watch Today

10:00 AM ET – June Existing Home Sales

Market expects a slight downtick to 4.00M from 4.03M. Higher number would challenge the rate-cut narrative.

10:30 AM ET – EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Supply data could shake up oil, which has been struggling to hold $65.

5:00 PM ET – Trump AI Speech

Watch for executive orders, government spending cues, and language around defense and semiconductors.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

AT&T (T) $26.49 –3.4% - Beat earnings and revenue but issued FY25 EPS guidance mostly below consensus—offering no catalyst.

Capital One (COF) $223.21 +2.7% - Crushed EPS estimates and reported improved charge-off metrics; signs of easing credit stress.

GE Vernova (GEV) $573.99 +4.6% - Beat both top and bottom lines, raised full-year revenue guidance; grid and power momentum remains strong.

Hilton (HLT) $268.90 –1.8% - Beat Q2, but delivered soft Q3 EPS guidance; FY25 outlook remained unchanged, disappointing investors.

Lennox Int’l (LII) $638.04 +2.9% - Posted a standout $0.96 EPS beat and raised both revenue and EPS guidance—HVAC demand picking up.

Moody’s (MCO) $498.01 –0.2% - Solid beat on earnings and revenue, but FY25 guidance was inline—no upside surprise.

Texas Instruments (TXN) $193.60 –9.9% - While Q2 beat, Q3 guidance came in just inline—investors punished the stock for lack of upside.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades

Analog Devices (ADI) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Seaport Research.

upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Seaport Research. Dollar Tree (DLTR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; price target $138.

upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; price target $138. Edwards Lifesciences (EW) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Nephron.

upgraded to Buy from Hold at Nephron. Etsy (ETSY) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; price target $50.

upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; price target $50. Norfolk Southern (NSC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at TD Cowen; price target $323.

upgraded to Buy from Hold at TD Cowen; price target $323. Pinterest (PINS) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley; price target $45.

Downgrades

American Express (AXP) downgraded to Sell from Hold at DZ Bank.

downgraded to Sell from Hold at DZ Bank. Centene (CNC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Cowen; price target $33.

downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Cowen; price target $33. Royal Caribbean (RCL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; price target $337.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) hit with four downgrades: Underperform from Hold at Needham; Neutral from Outperform at Mizuho (target $14); Market Perform from Outperform at Leerink (target $10); and Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank (target $9).

Today’s Bottom Line:

We’re entering the back half of the week with momentum, but investors need to stay sharp. The earnings season kicks into high profile gear with names like Google (GOOG), ServiceNow (NOW), and IBM (IBM) will hit the tape later today. This marks a pivot toward what may be the most consequential stretch of this earnings season.

I’ve been reminding investors every day: next week is not just a flood of earnings, it’s also the end of July’s historically strong seasonality.

As we head into August, expect a shift in tone. Volatility typically rises, and risk/reward dynamics worsen.

Now is the time to tighten positions, set stop-limits on profitable trades, and avoid giving back gains in what’s likely to be a bumpier stretch.

Keep an eye on the CBOE Volatility Index as your “canary in the coalmine”. Two daily closes above 20 will be your sign that the summer swoon has started.