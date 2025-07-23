Scientifically Undervalued Badger Meter (BMI) Deserves a Chance Despite Poor Earnings

At this point, it’s become a meme Buy low, sell high. Be greedy when others are fearful. Scoop up the blood on the streets. But how do you objectively know which names to buy and which ones to avoid? When you hear these aphorisms, they undergird a presuppositional fallacy that red ink necessarily means discount.

News flash: it doesn’t.

Of course, I can’t say that with absolute certainty. However, it’s not prudent to assume that just because a security fell sharply on the day or week or whatever that it’s undervalued. That’s like seeing a Lamborghini being sold for $30,000 and assuming that it’s good value. It might be but more than likely, it’s a piece of junk, salvaged-titled money pit.

For those who are looking for a (possibly) genuine discount should keep their eyes on Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI). A water management specialist, Badger Meter suffered a huge drop on Tuesday, with BMI stock hemorrhaging roughly 17%. With the wave of red ink, this brings BMI’s year-to-date performance down to a loss of 3.45%.

As you might imagine, a disappointing earnings disclosure led to the fallout. Management revealed that earnings per share landed at $1.17, missing Wall Street’s expectations calling for $1.23. Revenue of $238.1 million did beat the forecast of $236.95 million but that wasn’t enough to convince investors to stop rushing for the exits.

Still, this is also where things might get interesting for new market participants.

BMI Stock is a Rare Gem That’s Scientifically Undervalued

I hate to break the epistemological fourth wall but from my vantage point, most market analysis relies on what might be termed the observer-god fallacy: “this stock is undervalued” or “this pattern is bullish” or “this macro event will trigger buying.”

Colloquially, it’s known as “trust me, bro.”

Here’s the deal with BMI stock. If we were to take its trailing two-month price action and convert it into market breadth format (or sequences of accumulative and distributive sessions), we would discover four up weeks and six down weeks, with an overall negative trajectory across this 10-week period. For simplicity, we can abbreviate the demand behavior as 4-6-D.

What have we accomplished here? We have now converted BMI stock into an objective categorization. You see, I don’t know what a “good price” is or what “good value” means but I do know that in the past 10 weeks, the market was a net buyer of Badger Meter stock six times.

Having established that BMI is printing a 4-6-D sequence, we can look back in time and see how the market responds to this signal and compare it to other 10-week signals:

L10 Category Sample Size Up Probability. Baseline Probability Median Return if Up 2-8-D 2 50.00% 55.85% 7.52% 3-7-D 16 56.25% 55.85% 3.19% 3-7-U 4 50.00% 55.85% 2.70% 4-6-D 29 75.86% 55.85% 4.37% 4-6-U 21 42.86% 55.85% 1.03% 5-5-D 40 57.50% 55.85% 2.69% 5-5-U 46 58.70% 55.85% 2.34% 6-4-D 18 44.44% 55.85% 1.80% 6-4-U 62 59.68% 55.85% 2.09% 7-3-D 3 66.67% 55.85% 3.41% 7-3-U 69 52.17% 55.85% 2.28% 8-2-U 11 18.18% 55.85% 1.04% 9-1-U 1 0.00% 55.85% N/A

From the data above (which starts from January 2019), the 4-6-D sequence has flashed 29 times. Most importantly, in 75.86% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 4.37%. Since the baseline probability (the null hypothesis of assuming no mispricing) is 55.85%, bullish speculators have a statistically compelling case to place a wager.

Now, the question comes up: how viable is the 4-6-D sequence? Is it just noise or does this signal have meat?

To answer this inquiry, I ran a one-tailed binomial test on the sequence, which revealed a p-value of 0.0206. Stunningly, this converts to a 97.94% confidence level that the 4-6-D is statistically significant.

To be 100% clear, the above calculation does not guarantee a successful outcome. What it does suggest, though, is that the sequence isn’t just noise — there’s a scientifically substantive case to consider using this knowledge to extract alpha.