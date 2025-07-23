Trump Media Goes Full Michael Saylor -- Buys $2 Billion of Bitcoin

In a bold pivot, Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), the parent company of President Trump's social media platform Truth Social, has acquired $2 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) and related securities, positioning itself as a major player in the cryptocurrency space.

The move, announced on Monday, mirrors the aggressive Bitcoin treasury strategy pioneered by Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) (formerly MicroStrategy), which holds over 607,000 Bitcoins worth $72 billion.

DJT’s purchase, funded through a $2.5 billion raise in May via stock and convertible bonds, accounts for two-thirds of its $3 billion in liquid assets. The company, led by CEO Devin Nunes, aims to leverage Bitcoin to ensure “financial freedom” and protect against perceived discrimination by traditional financial institutions.

This strategic shift comes as Bitcoin hovers near record highs of $120,000, fueled by pro-crypto policies under Trump. However, DJT stock has faced volatility, dropping 42% in 2025. Should investors buy into DJT stock, betting on its crypto-driven transformation, or is the risk too high?

DJT's Evolving Business Model

Trump Media was initially launched as a conservative social media platform with Truth Social in 2022, but has struggled to generate significant revenue, reporting just $821,000 in the first quarter, while posting a $39.5 million operating loss.

Truth Social, though a megaphone for the president, has failed to compete with mainstream platforms, prompting DJT to pivot toward financial services and cryptocurrency. The company introduced Truth.Fi, a fintech brand, in January, backed by a $250 million investment in Bitcoin and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

DJT also partnered with Crypto.com in March to develop crypto-focused ETFs, expected to launch later this year. This transformation, inspired by Saylor’s Strategy, positions Trump Media as a crypto-heavy holding company, diversifying beyond its unprofitable social media roots. The $2 billion Bitcoin purchase, alongside a $300 million options strategy for Bitcoin-related securities, underscores DJT's ambition to capitalize on the crypto market’s growth and integrate digital assets into its ecosystem, including potential utility tokens for Truth Social.

The GENIUS Act and Crypto Push

President Trump’s signing of the GENIUS Act on July 18 marks a significant milestone for the crypto industry. The legislation establishes a federal framework for dollar-backed stablecoins, easing regulatory burdens and encouraging wider adoption. This move aligns with Trump’s broader pro-crypto agenda, which includes an executive order in March to create a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve using seized assets.

The administration’s favorable stance, a stark contrast to the Biden era’s regulatory crackdowns, has fueled Bitcoin’s surge past $120,000 and a crypto market valuation exceeding $4 trillion. Trump’s personal involvement in crypto ventures, including World Liberty Financial and the $TRUMP meme coin, further entwines his financial interests with the sector.

For DJT, this regulatory tailwind enhances the strategic rationale behind its Bitcoin treasury, potentially boosting its appeal to crypto-aligned investors and mitigating risks of “debanking” faced by conservative entities.

Implications of DJT's Bitcoin Purchase

Trump Media's $2 billion Bitcoin investment carries significant implications. By allocating two-thirds of its liquid assets to Bitcoin, DJT is betting heavily on the cryptocurrency’s long-term value as a hedge against inflation and a tool for financial independence.

This strategy, while bold, exposes the company to Bitcoin’s volatility, which could exacerbate its financial instability if prices drop. The stock’s 42% decline this year reflects investor skepticism, partly due to share dilution from the $2.5 billion raise and ongoing losses from Truth Social.

However, the crypto pivot could attract investors bullish on Bitcoin’s trajectory, especially given Trump’s influence and the administration’s pro-crypto policies. Trump Media's plans to launch ETFs and a utility token may create new revenue streams, but these initiatives are unproven and face competition from established players like BlackRock (BLK).

Additionally, legal risks persist, with class-action lawsuits from early investors alleging share dilution and misrepresentation, which could further pressure DJT’s stock price.

Bottom Line

Investors should avoid buying DJT stock at this time. While Trump Media & Technology's Bitcoin treasury strategy aligns with a bullish crypto market and Trump’s pro-crypto policies, the company’s unprofitable core business, significant stock dilution, and legal challenges outweigh potential upside.

Bitcoin’s volatility adds further risk, and DJT's pivot to financial services remains speculative. Investors seeking crypto exposure are better served by established players like Strategy or diversified ETFs, which offer less risk and more proven track records.