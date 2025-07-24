Are DORK Stocks a Warning Sign?

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – July 24, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.01% 10-Year Yield: 4.44% (+5 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.15% WTI Crude: $66.00 (+1.6%) Dow Jones Futures: -0.69% Gold Futures: 3,395 (+1.1%) VIX: 16.05 (-2.7%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$118,067 (+0.23%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Earnings and the Return of MEMEs

Markets are treading water ahead of a wave of economic data this morning, including jobless claims, flash PMIs, and new home sales. Treasury yields are edging lower, offering some support to tech and speculative names.

But two unexpected headlines are shifting the undercurrent:

Trump Visits the Fed : In a move unseen in over two decades, President Trump made a high-profile visit to the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. While billed as a general economic policy check-in, the visit raises fresh questions about the Fed’s independence just as rate policy enters the most sensitive phase since 2018. Traders are parsing the optics closely—especially with Powell already in the political crosshairs.

: In a move unseen in over two decades, President Trump made a high-profile visit to the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. While billed as a general economic policy check-in, the visit raises fresh questions about the Fed’s independence just as rate policy enters the most sensitive phase since 2018. Traders are parsing the optics closely—especially with Powell already in the political crosshairs. Meme Stocks Are Back: Retail traders are stirring. In the last 72 hours, Reddit-fueled volume has exploded in stocks like Krispy Kreme (DNUT), Opendoor (OPEN), Rocket Companies (RKT), and Kohl’s (KSS). Together, they’re being dubbed the DORK stocks—a nod to the chaotic energy of the last meme cycle. It’s not fundamentals driving the action, but social momentum and short interest squeezes. Worth noting: the last time this pattern emerged in early 2021, it marked a major market top.

Bottom Line: The return of meme mania and a President encroaching on Fed turf suggest rising instability under the surface. This is not the kind of behavior you see in healthy, well-anchored markets. Risk signals are flashing.

What to Watch Today

08:30 AM ET – Initial Jobless Claims (Consensus: 225K)

A slight uptick is expected. A hotter-than-expected print could spook markets into repricing Fed cuts.

08:30 AM ET – Continuing Claims (Prior: 1.956M)

Watching for signs of persistent unemployment pressure. A climb here would indicate softening beneath the surface.

09:45 AM ET – S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing and Services PMIs (Prior: 52.9 for both)

Services strength has held up the economy—any dip here raises recession flags. Manufacturing remains weak but stable.

10:00 AM ET – June New Home Sales (Consensus: 650K)

Rebound expected after May’s sharp miss. Homebuilder momentum depends on this print.

10:30 AM ET – EIA Natural Gas Inventories (Prior: +46 bcf)

Storage builds have been modest—any surprise draw could light a fire under nat gas prices.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Spotify (SPOT) $739.20 +4.2% - Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer with a bold $800 price target, citing margin leverage and long-term profitability inflection.

Birkenstock (BIRK) $51.70 +3.8% - Goldman Sachs upgraded shares to Buy with a $60 target on brand strength and international growth potential.

ASML (ASML) $962.50 +2.1% - New Street raised its rating to Buy after recent weakness, betting on a strong 2026 recovery cycle in advanced lithography.

BHP Group (BHP) $56.80 –2.6% - Berenberg slapped a Sell rating and $44 target, citing falling iron ore prices and China demand weakness.

Johnson Controls (JCI) $69.45 –2.3% - Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies with a $120 price target. Analyst sees limited upside after recent rally.

Chubb (CB) $244.12 –1.9% - Piper Sandler downgraded the insurer to Neutral, lowering expectations for premium growth in the second half.

KeyCorp (KEY) $16.90 –1.7% - Citigroup downgraded to Neutral, citing credit quality pressures and net interest margin compression in coming quarters.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

• ASML (ASML) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at New Street.

• Birkenstock (BIRK) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, target $60.

• Spotify (SPOT) upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer, target $800.

Downgrades:

• BHP Group (BHP) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Berenberg, target $44.

• Chubb (CB) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler, target $283.

• Johnson Controls (JCI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies, target $120.

• KeyCorp (KEY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup, target $20.

Today’s Bottom Line:

Pre-market action reflects rising investor caution as a heavy slate of data hits this morning.

Upbeat earnings results from Spotify and upgrades across the board are giving bulls a reason to test higher levels, but the labor and housing data could reset expectations fast.

Watch gold and Treasuries as safe havens are still quietly attracting capital, signaling caution just beneath the surface.

The sudden return of meme-stock trading may look like risk appetite returning, but it also reflects a kind of market optimism that often appears at unhealthy inflection points. When price action becomes unanchored from fundamentals, volatility usually follows.

Next week marks the peak of earnings season, with the largest wave of reports scheduled.

Investors should prepare for sharp swings, especially as we head into August, a historically weak month for stocks. The setup suggests we’re entering a volatility window, not a breakout.