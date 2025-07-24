Basket of Gold: 3 Top Gold Stocks to Buy Now

Gold has been a beacon of stability and value, climbing steadily over recent years to around $3,364 per ounce today. This surge is driven by a confluence of factors: persistent inflation eroding fiat currency value, geopolitical tensions prompting safe-haven investments, and central banks, particularly in emerging markets, diversifying reserves away from the U.S. dollar.

Gold’s role as a hedge against economic uncertainty makes it a compelling addition to any investment portfolio. However, owning physical gold – bullion or coins – comes with challenges like storage costs and illiquidity. Gold stocks offer a more practical alternative, providing liquidity and ease of trading while capturing the metal’s upside potential.

Unlike bullion, stocks can leverage operational efficiencies or market dynamics for amplified returns. The three stocks highlighted below stand out as some of the best ways to gain exposure to gold’s enduring value, offering diverse approaches to capitalize on its rally.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) is a leading streaming and royalty company, offering a unique way to invest in gold without the operational risks of mining.

Instead of extracting gold, Wheaton provides upfront capital to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of their gold or silver production at a fixed, below-market price. This model ensures stable cash flows, as Wheaton’s earnings are less exposed to rising mining costs or operational setbacks.

Wheaton's financial health is stellar, with a Morningstar “A” rating and a strong solvency ratio.

In the first quarter, WPM achieved record quarterly revenue of $470 million, a 59% year-over-year increase, adjusted net earnings reached $251 million – also a quarterly record – up 53%, and ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet, boasting $1.1 billion in cash and no debt. It also had a $2 billion undrawn revolving credit facility.

Analysts project a 68% increase in earnings this year, rising to $2.37 per share, supported by a diversified portfolio spanning gold, silver, and other metals. With a 0.7% dividend yield and a price target of $103.12 per share – 9% upside from its current: $94.95 price – WPM offers steady growth and reduced volatility, making it ideal for investors seeking leveraged gold exposure with lower risk.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont (NEM) is the world’s largest gold mining company, producing around 6.8 million ounces annually with operations across Africa, Australia, and the Americas. Its scale and diversified portfolio, including copper, silver, zinc, and lead, provide resilience against gold price fluctuations.

Newmont generated $18.7 billion in revenue with a record $3.4 billion in net income. With an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of just $1,630 per ounce, NEM is able to generate substantial free cash flow as prices climb, supporting reinvestment or shareholder returns through dividends, now yielding 1.7%. It produced $2.9 billion in free cash flow in 2024.

Despite a 25% stock price drop from its October 2024 peak, its current price of $61.42 has regained all the lost ground and is setting new highs. A $68.40 price target signals it has more room to run.

However, higher production costs compared to peers like Barrick Gold (B) temper profit margins, making it a value play for patient investors. NEM's inclusion in the S&P 500 and focus on responsible mining practices appeal to ESG-conscious investors. Its global footprint and financial strength make it a cornerstone for gold stock portfolios.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) offers direct exposure to gold prices without the hassle of physical ownership. As the largest gold exchange-traded fund (ETF), with $104.6 billion in assets, GLD tracks the price of gold bullion, holding physical gold in secure vaults. Its shares represent a fractional interest in this gold, providing high liquidity and flexibility for trading.

GLD’s 0.40% expense ratio is higher than some competitors like SPDR Gold MiniShares (GLDM) at 0.10%, but it remains cost-effective compared to storing physical gold.

Over the last 12 months, GLD returned over 41%, trailing some mining stocks but offering stability. Its lack of operational risks and ability to mirror gold’s price movements make it ideal for investors seeking a pure-play gold investment. GLD’s deep options chain and institutional backing enhance its appeal for both retail and institutional investors looking to hedge inflation or volatility.

Bottom Line

Gold’s role as a safe-haven asset shines amid inflation and geopolitical uncertainty. Wheaton Precious Metals, Newmont, and SPDR Gold Shares ETF offer diverse, liquid ways to invest in gold’s rally. These stocks provide stability, growth, and accessibility, making them perfect for investors seeking to harness gold’s enduring value.