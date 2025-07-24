Chipotle Plunges After Q2 Earnings - Buy or Sell CMG Stock Now?

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) had a quadruple-digit rally from 2017 to 2024 as the company aggressively expanded sales and margins. However, it peaked out in 2024, and the sluggish performance has only continued since.

It declined by 14.4% today after posting Q2 earnings. Revenue grew 3% to $3.06 billion, narrowly missing the $3.11 billion consensus. Same-store sales fell 4% vs. the Street’s 2.9% decline forecast and a sharp step down from the 0.4% dip in Q1.

Management also walked down full-year guidance for the second quarter in a row and now expects comps to finish 2025 roughly flat instead of the low-single-digit increase it promised in April.

More patience is needed

Management guided to flat comps for the year and warned that cost of sales will step up to the high-29% range in Q3 as mix shifts toward chicken and tariff pressures linger. As such, I don’t see a sustained relief rally anytime soon.

At the same time, the stock is no longer priced for perfection, and that is precisely why long-term investors should lean in rather than out. If you are buying today, plan on holding through at least one more noisy quarter while the company laps last year’s peak margins.

You’re paying a bit over 40 times earnings now, which is quite cheap against the historical median of 63.7 times earnings. Chipotle is unlikely to grow its top and bottom lines as fast as it did during that historical dataset, but future revenue growth remains at 11.2% annually for the coming years, with EPS growth (minus non-recurring items) at 15%. It’s not a bad deal by any means, but the discount can deepen more in the coming months. I’d rate it a “Hold”.