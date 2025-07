Archer Aviation stock just flashed a massive smart money signal…

A quiet options surge is sending a loud message… somebody’s betting big on Archer Aviation ahead of earnings. The stock is bouncing off key technical support, and a massive cluster of $20 call options is in place for a rally.

I break it all down in my latest video, plus a bonus trade on a quantum computing sleeper with the same setup.

Two trades. One earnings date. Don’t miss this setup.