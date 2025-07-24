OTIS Stock Drops Following Disappointing Earnings But a Comeback Could be Brewing

One of the biggest losers during the midweek session, Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) suffered a catastrophic drop after posting second-quarter financial results that missed analysts’ consensus targets. Mainly, the headwinds centered on sustained softness in its new equipment division and stagnant overall revenue.

The elevator and escalator manufacturer reported quarterly revenue of $3.6 billion, a tad below Wall Street’s consensus of $3.71 billion. While adjusted earnings per share edged past forecasts at $1.05 versus the expected $1.03, the bottom-line print still represented a 1% decline from the prior year. GAAP earnings per share dropped 3% to 99 cents.

It should be noted that Otis’ service division continued to perform well, delivering 4% organic growth and improving margins by 20 basis points to 24.9%. However, the New Equipment business unit remained under pressure, with revenue slipping 10%. Conspicuously, the steepest losses came from China, where sales declined by over 20%, while the Americas saw high-single-digit contraction. Still, modest growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) mitigated some of the damage.

“Otis delivered solid performance led by the strength of our service segment that continues our steady growth trajectory,” said Judy Marks, chair, CEO, and president. “Modernization acceleration continues with orders growing greater than 20% and backlog growing mid-teens... We have the confidence to reconfirm our 2025 EPS outlook.”

Despite the gains in services, organic sales fell 2% overall in the quarter. Operating profit declined 4% to $547 million, attributed to one-time costs. On an adjusted basis, operating income held steady at $612 million, with margins unchanged at 17%.

Profitability in the New Equipment division fell significantly, with operating income down 38% to $68 million and margins narrowing 240 basis points to 5.3%, driven by reduced volumes, pricing challenges and unfavorable geographic mix.

Nevertheless, Otis stuck to its full-year forecast, maintaining its adjusted EPS guidance of $4.00 to $4.10. Further, management anticipates 1% organic sales growth for the year, including a 5% increase in services and a 7% decline in new equipment revenue.

Otis also reported free cash flow of $243 million for the second quarter, down from $353 million a year ago. The decline was attributed to reduced net income and less favorable working capital dynamics. The company repurchased approximately $550 million worth of shares in the first half of the year.

Interestingly, in the trailing 10 weeks, the market was a net buyer of OTIS stock four times and a net seller six times, with the overall return being negative. This particular sequence has materialized 36 times on a rolling basis going back to January 2019.

While the balance of distributive sessions outweighing accumulative may discourage some traders, in 63.89% of cases when the above sequence flashes, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 1.99%. Therefore, investors may want to keep a lookout for a possible sentiment reversal in OTIS stock.