Spotify Stock Upgraded to $800 Target—Is the Bull Trend About to Resume?

Spotify (SPOT) shares are trading more than 1.5% higher on Thursday after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to Outperform. The firm also upgraded its price target to $800.

The move adds to the recent wave of bullish sentiment on the streaming platform. Spotify has now seen three upgrades in the past six weeks as analysts are beginning to align around a long-term growth outlook.

Oppenheimer's Bull Case: Monetization Tailwinds

Oppenheimer sees the company entering a powerful monetization phase that Wall Street hasn’t fully priced in.

The firm sees Spotify as having the largest monthly active user (MAU) runway in the entire Internet space, but notes that the platform is still significantly under-monetized, especially on the ad-supported tier.

They point to several emerging tailwinds: changes to App Store rules are expected to improve conversion rates by giving Spotify more direct control over billing relationships.

A new Superfan tier could unlock pricing power among Spotify’s most engaged users. At the same time, gross margins are beginning to expand as scale and operating leverage kick in, and free cash flow is building fast enough to support a projected €20 billion buyback program through 2030.

Consumer Spending Slows, But Spotify Holds Steady

While discretionary spending trends are clearly slowing - reflected in weaker results across retail and services - Spotify has remained resilient. For many subscribers, Spotify is treated like a utility, not a luxury.

That helps explain why subscription trends have remained steady even as investors grow increasingly nervous about recession risk and sticky inflation.

Still, shares have pulled back 13% from their June highs, reflecting that broader market fear.

The stock broke below its 50-day moving average this week, a trendline that had been rising since October 2023. That break introduced some near-term technical weakness.

That said, the upgrade from Oppenheimer may trigger a buy-the-rumor rally into next week’s earnings report, scheduled for July 29 before the market opens.

Technical Setup: Bullish Trend Intact

Despite the recent pullback, Spotify’s long-term technical trend remains bullish. The stock is still well above its 200-day moving average, and the 50-day trendline remains upward sloping. If shares reclaim that level—currently near the $735 mark—it would reassert bullish control and suggest the pullback was just another opportunity to accumulate shares in an ongoing uptrend.

Analyst consensus has been rising in tandem. The average price target now sits at $752, about 11% above Wednesday’s close and just below your technical breakout target of $775.

Bottom Line

Spotify remains a high-conviction long-term growth story in a defensive wrapper.

The stock trades like a discretionary name during risk-off periods but monetizes like a platform company when sentiment shifts.

With major earnings catalysts ahead and analysts aligning around structural margin upside, this upgrade could be the spark that resets the technical uptrend. Look for the 50-day reclaim as confirmation.