TSLA Stock Craters After Q2 Earnings. Are Investors Losing Faith in Tesla?

Tesla (TSLA) reported its Q2 earnings, which most investors already believed would show signs of continued decline of its core business. However, judging how the market would react was a coin flip. In Q1, the stock continued its exuberance despite the company posting dismal numbers, leading many to believe that investors would pile in regardless, especially if Elon Musk sweetened the deal with a promise or two.

And this did happen, as Musk said, Tesla will release cheaper electric vehicles. These are expected to be stripped-down Model Y vehicles. Whether or not this strategy may work for a brand that has gone toxic for a big chunk of its core customer base is yet to be seen.

Tesla’s Q2 earnings report misses

Revenue of $22.5 billion missed the $22.74 billion that analysts had expected, and adjusted EPS of 40 cents missed estimates of 43 cents. The core business is in freefall at the moment due to automotive revenue declining 16% year-over-year to $16.7 billion.

It may be shocking to see how one of the fastest-growing companies is seeing its fortunes reverse in just a year. But again, Tesla’s core customer base has always been affluent urban white-collar individuals. To them, Musk’s previous political moves do not resonate, and having a Tesla also exposes them to vandalism.

Musk himself now believes rough quarters are ahead.

Why you should sell the dip on TSLA

Tesla’s entire value proposition was built around EVs. Management managed to convince investors to price the company on robotaxi and Optimus robot prospects instead, and pay less attention to the falling automotive segment.

That’s not going to work forever. Waymo and Uber (UBER) are ahead of Tesla when it comes to robotaxis, and Optimus robots will likely take well over a decade to contribute notably to Tesla’s financials, if at all.

TSLA stock is a strong sell for me, and I’d only buy if there are bona fide signs of the EV segment recovering.