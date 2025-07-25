Bad News Bear Stock: UNH Tumbles After Confirming DOJ Probe

Maybe The Wall Street Journal wasn't so "deeply irresponsible" after all.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH), the nation’s largest health insurer, has faced a turbulent year marked by controversy and financial setbacks. In May, when reports surfaced that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating UNH for possible Medicare fraud, the health insurer issued a strong denial, labeling the Journal’s reporting “deeply irresponsible” and asserting it had not been notified of any probe. The company stood by the integrity of its Medicare Advantage program.

However, UnitedHealth reversed course yesterday, confirming in an SEC filing that it is complying with formal criminal and civil requests from the DOJ regarding its Medicare billing practices.

The disclosure sent UNH shares tumbling 4.7%, reflecting investor unease with the ongoing troubles with the healthcare stock. This admission adds to a string of challenges that have battered the company, with its stock now trading 56% below its 52-week high.

A Year of Turmoil

UnitedHealth is a titan in the healthcare industry with a market capitalization exceeding $252 billion. It has faced an onslaught of issues beginning last year and continuing until today.

The company suffered a historic cyberattack on its Change Healthcare subsidiary, disrupting medical claims processing and drawing widespread scrutiny. Additionally, UnitedHealth grappled with higher-than-expected medical costs, leading to a slashed 2025 earnings forecast in April, which triggered a 22% single-day stock price drop – the worst since 1998. The murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024 outside a Manhattan hotel further rocked the company, sparking public outrage and amplifying criticism of its claims denial practices.

That was followed by the abrupt departure of CEO Andrew Witty in May 2025, who was replaced by former CEO Stephen Hemsley, which only compounded investor concerns. It didn't help that UnitedHEalth also simultaneously withdrew its 2025 financial guidance.

A Stock In Steep Decline

The cumulative impact of these setbacks has been devastating for UNH stock. From a 52-week high of over $630, shares have plummeted to around $27 per share, a 56% decline that erased more than $300 billion in market value since November.

The stock hit a five-year low following the DOJ investigation reports, with significant drops including an 18% plunge on May 13, after Witty’s exit and the guidance withdrawal, and a further 13% drop on May 15 following the initial criminal probe report.

The stock’s volatility has dragged the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory on multiple occasions, reducing UnitedHealth’s ranking from the most influential stocks in the index to 16th. Analysts note that investor confidence has been shaken, with Bank of America downgrading UNH from “buy” to “neutral,” warning of a multi-year recovery.

The DOJ Investigation: What It Mean

The DOJ’s investigation, now confirmed by UnitedHealth, centers on the company’s Medicare Advantage billing practices.

Medicare Advantage is a program where private insurers like UnitedHealth manage care for seniors and pay a fixed rate per patient, with higher payments for those with multiple health conditions.

The DOJ is probing whether UNH inflated diagnoses to trigger extra payments, a practice known as “upcoding.” The investigation, active since at least last summer, involves the DOJ’s healthcare fraud unit and includes interviews with former employees and doctors about whether they were pressured to submit claims for conditions that boosted reimbursements.

This follows a February report of a civil fraud investigation into similar practices, as well as a long-running whistleblower lawsuit alleging UnitedHealth illegally withheld $2 billion through its Medicare Advantage program.

While a special master in March found no evidence to support the whistleblower’s claims, the ongoing criminal and civil probes signal heightened scrutiny. UnitedHealth insists its practices are “among the most accurate in the industry” and is cooperating with the DOJ, but the uncertainty surrounding potential penalties – possibly in the billions – looms large.

Broader Industry and Regulatory Scrutiny

The DOJ’s focus on UnitedHealth is part of broader scrutiny of the Medicare Advantage program. Earlier this year, the DOJ filed a lawsuit against three major insurers, alleging they paid brokers kickbacks to steer patients into their plans. Additionally, Senator Chuck Grassley launched an inquiry into UnitedHealth’s billing practices in February, demanding compliance records.

The company also faces an antitrust investigation over its $3.3 billion proposed acquisition of Amedisys (AMED) and scrutiny of its OptumRx pharmacy benefit manager for inflating drug prices.

These challenges highlight systemic issues in the healthcare industry, with UnitedHealth, as the largest player, bearing the brunt of public and regulatory backlash.

Bottom Line

Despite its battered stock price, UnitedHealth Group remains a fundamentally strong company with a robust market position and consistent revenue growth. Wall Street has a one-year target price of $379 per share, suggesting it is fairly valued, but still potentially appealing to long-term investors.

However, the ongoing DOJ investigation, combined with recent leadership upheavals, a cyberattack, and public criticism, creates significant uncertainty. The potential for substantial financial penalties and prolonged regulatory scrutiny could further pressure the stock.

While UNH's scale and operational efficiency make it a compelling long-term investment, the current unknowns – ranging from the investigation’s outcome to the company’s ability to restore investor confidence – make it a risky buy at present. Investors would be wise to wait for clarity on these issues before committing to buy UNH stock.