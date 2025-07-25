Tariff Countdown and Tech Misses: Why This Market Could Crack

Today’s Top & Bottom Lines – July 25, 2025

Pre-Market Price Check S&P 500 Futures: +0.01% 10-Year Yield: 4.44% (+5 bps) Nasdaq 100 Futures: +0.15% WTI Crude: $66.00 (+1.6%) Dow Jones Futures: -0.69% Gold Futures: 3,395 (+1.1%) VIX: 16.05 (-2.7%) Bitcoin (BTC): ~$118,067 (+0.23%)

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Earnings and the Return of MEMEs

Markets are treading water after Thursday’s breakout to fresh all-time highs for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. Futures are mostly flat as traders digest a wave of second-tier earnings, rising geopolitical tension, and a shifting macro backdrop.

Two themes are setting the tone this morning:

Tariff Countdown Begins : Washington confirmed new talks with China are scheduled next week, but the August 1 deadline remains a hard stop. Corporate America is already absorbing most of the tariff costs—tightening margins and raising execution risk across the board.

: Washington confirmed new talks with China are scheduled next week, but the August 1 deadline remains a hard stop. Corporate America is already absorbing most of the tariff costs—tightening margins and raising execution risk across the board. Geopolitical Tensions Flare: The U.S. and Israel pulled out of ceasefire talks in Gaza overnight. Energy and defense stocks are back in focus as risk premiums rise (USO, XLE, EIS). Crude oil is edging higher.

Bottom Line: This is the type of headline tape that keeps markets off balance. Beneath the surface, narrow leadership, mixed earnings, and rising political noise are flashing early warning signs. Bulls are still in control—but one wrong step could shift the tone quickly.

What to Watch Today

Big data hits this morning with market-moving potential:

Durable goods orders (8:30 AM ET) are expected to drop sharply due to aircraft distortions. A worse-than-expected number could rattle soft-landing confidence.

Core orders (ex-transport) will be closely watched for business investment trends. A surprise to the downside would challenge the Fed’s growth narrative.

Trade headlines and political risk are back in the mix. Any shift on the U.S.–China front or escalation in the Middle East could send volatility surging.

The setup favors defensive action and tight risk controls into next week’s mega-cap earnings storm.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Intel (INTC) $33.70 –6.8% - EPS missed by $0.11. Management announced job cuts. Q3 EPS guidance was light, despite a revenue beat. Execution concerns are mounting.

Centene (CNC) $66.88 –13.5% - Missed EPS by $0.27 and cut membership growth forecasts. Medicaid cost pressures are weighing heavily on guidance.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) $334.75 +6.7% - Beat EPS by $0.56, raised full-year outlook. Hospital volumes are recovering faster than expected.

Phillips 66 (PSX) $140.40 +4.5% - Strong refining margins delivered a $0.66 beat. A bullish surprise for energy investors.

Aon (AON) $313.10 +1.2% - EPS beat by $0.09, with in-line revenues. Nothing flashy, just a solid quarter.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades

Carvana (CVNA) : Oppenheimer raised to Outperform, tgt $450 – sees long-term leverage in digital retail dominance.

: Oppenheimer raised to Outperform, tgt $450 – sees long-term leverage in digital retail dominance. Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) : Gordon Haskett upgraded to Hold from Reduce – valuation reset post-earnings.

: Gordon Haskett upgraded to Hold from Reduce – valuation reset post-earnings. Global Payments (GPN) : Mizuho raised to Outperform, tgt $114 – betting on rebound in merchant services.

: Mizuho raised to Outperform, tgt $114 – betting on rebound in merchant services. Kinder Morgan (KMI) : Wolfe Research upgraded to Outperform, tgt $31 – improved cash flow outlook and yield support.

: Wolfe Research upgraded to Outperform, tgt $31 – improved cash flow outlook and yield support. Nasdaq (NDAQ) : UBS upgraded to Buy, tgt $115 – citing valuation and tech infrastructure growth.

: UBS upgraded to Buy, tgt $115 – citing valuation and tech infrastructure growth. Otis Worldwide (OTIS) : Wolfe Research moved to Peer Perform from Underperform – signs of operational stabilization.

: Wolfe Research moved to Peer Perform from Underperform – signs of operational stabilization. Union Pacific (UNP): Jefferies lifted to Buy, tgt $285 – better-than-expected freight demand trends.

Downgrades

Deutsche Bank (DB) : Downgraded twice – Neutral at Oddo BHF and Sell at Citigroup – pressure from Eurozone lending risks.

: Downgraded twice – Neutral at Oddo BHF and Sell at Citigroup – pressure from Eurozone lending risks. Molina Healthcare (MOH) : Cut to Hold at Truist (tgt $180) and Neutral at Cantor (tgt $210) – rising Medicaid cost headwinds.

: Cut to Hold at Truist (tgt $180) and Neutral at Cantor (tgt $210) – rising Medicaid cost headwinds. Norfolk Southern (NSC) : Jefferies dropped to Hold, tgt $300 – macro softness and margin pressure.

: Jefferies dropped to Hold, tgt $300 – macro softness and margin pressure. Procter & Gamble (PG) : JPMorgan cut to Neutral, tgt $170 – slower volume growth flagged.

: JPMorgan cut to Neutral, tgt $170 – slower volume growth flagged. Tesla (TSLA) : Downgraded to Hold at China Renaissance, tgt $349 – valuation stretch and delivery risk.

: Downgraded to Hold at China Renaissance, tgt $349 – valuation stretch and delivery risk. Ulta Beauty (ULTA): Loop Capital moved to Hold, tgt $510 – warns of slowing comp sales into back half.

Today’s Bottom Line:

Markets are pinned near record highs, but the tone is shifting. Earnings are showing more landmines than leadership, and next week brings the fireworks—Apple, Amazon, and Meta are on deck. Today’s durable goods data could add pressure if core orders miss.

Add in tariff tensions, global instability, and political friction with the Fed, and you’ve got a setup that screams “volatility window.”

The market continues to climb its wall of worry, maybe one of the tallest I’ve ever seen. Traders are shrugging off macro risk, weak internals, and a shaky earnings backdrop. But that won’t last forever.

Watch the VIX next week. A sudden spike in volatility will serve as the tipping point. Once it moves, it could unwind the entire chase higher.