3 Bullish Stocks Backed by Math: Okta, Hecla, and Gap

While there are hundreds of stocks that capture the bulk of Wall Street’s attention on any given day, there has to be a sensible way to separate the wheat from the chaff. Otherwise, we end up in a position where we’re left with a pile of securities, with not enough time and resources to cover them all.

Even with artificial intelligence, the latency involved in scouring the names listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq would likely be onerous. One potential solution, though, is to standardize the underlying language of market transactions.

While the common methodologies of fundamental and technical analysis are approachable to the masses, they both suffer from a structural vulnerability: they both assess value as opposed to worth. Value is an open-ended concept with no boundaries. It’s akin to asking what a certain security should be priced at — you’ll get a wide range of answers.

But if you ask whether that same security is worth an investor’s time (money), that’s a yes-or-no question. Effectively, the resultant answer represents the market’s voting record. From there, the analyst can create a quantified demand profile by which he or she can extract forward probabilities based on past analogs.

The best part? Because the voting record is binary — either the market votes to be a net buyer or net seller for a given session — every publicly traded security can be assessed using the same language. This allows the analyst to determine which enterprises may be the most viable through an axiomatic framework called the Bernoulli trial.

That’s a fancy phrase to simply mean that we can use a decision tree to better identify quantifiably favorable trades. So, without further ado, below are three bullish ideas to consider this week.

Okta (OKTA)

Identity and access management company Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is having quite a moment. On Friday, OKTA stock gained over 3%, bringing its trailing-five-day return to nearly 6%. Since the start of the year, the security has gained over 28%, significantly outpacing the benchmark equities index. Still, even with the impressive performance, there could still be some legs left in this rally.

In the past two months, OKTA stock has printed a 4-6-D sequence: four up weeks, six down weeks, with a negative trajectory across the 10-week period. Admittedly, compressing OKTA’s magnitude dynamism into a simple binary code appears odd. However, we must understand the security’s sentiment voting record to forecast where it may head next.

Here’s what we know. Since January 2019, the 4-6-D sequence (on a rolling basis) has flashed 37 times. In 64.86% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 4.93%. Should the bulls maintain control of the market for the next three weeks, the expected performance boost is an additional 2.06%.

On Friday, OKTA stock closed at $101.10. Based on the implications above, it could reach $108.27. Because of the psychological significance, OKTA could move toward $110.

Hecla Mining (HL)

A gold and silver miner, Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been a target of traders, attracting significant volume recently. That extra volume didn’t do much for HL stock on Friday, though, with the security declining 0.65%. However, for the week, HL gained 1.4%. Since the beginning of the year, the precious metals specialist has returned just over 25%, a very good performance.

Even so, there could be some gas left in the tank. In the past two months, HL stock has printed a 7-3-U sequence: seven up weeks, three down weeks, with a positive trajectory. Ordinarily, the balance of accumulative sessions far outweighing distributive would likely cause consternation about holding the bag. However, this sequence has historically been a continuation signal more often than not.

Since January 2019, the 7-3-U has flashed 27 times. In 62.96% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside. Keep in mind that the baseline probability (essentially the null hypothesis) of upside is only 51.6%, barely above a coin toss. But because the 7-3-U tilts the odds in the speculator’s favor, there’s an incentive to consider a long position.

Assuming the positive pathway, the median return following the aforementioned sequence is 4.93%. That would put HL stock on course to reach $6.44 relatively quickly.

Gap (GAP)

As a multinational clothing and accessories retailer, Gap (NYSE:GAP) presents obvious risks due to the current economic environment. Because of this reality, it’s not surprising that GAP stock is down roughly 13% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, sentiment has been strong recently. On Friday, GAP gained nearly 2%, bringing its five-day return to 1.87%.

For bullish speculators, the rally may not be over just yet. Even with the recent enthusiasm, the overall demand structure of GAP stock can be characterized as a 6-4-D sequence: six up weeks, four down weeks, with a negative trajectory. Despite the balance of accumulative sessions outweighing distributive, the trajectory is still pointed downward, presenting a contradiction.

Historically, this contradiction tends to resolve to the upside, at least in the near term. In 63.64% of cases when the 6-4-D sequence flashes, the price action swings northward, with a median return of 4.55%. This is notably better than the baseline probability of 49.56%. Should the bulls hold on for the next three weeks, the median performance boost is an additional 0.75%.

On Friday, GAP stock closed at $20.66. If the above implications pan out bullishly, the security could reach $21.76, possibly up to $22 due to the psychological pull.