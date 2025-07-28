Buy, Hold, or Avoid? The 5 Stocks Making Headlines This Week

Five Stock Watchlist for July 28, 2025

Buy the Dip investors will lover IBM’s drop on strong earnings, while value investors should look at Boeing’s setup for a $300 breakout.

On the income/dividend side, ADM is quietly turning bullish with a 4% yield.

Traders looking for stocks below $10 will love Cemex breaking above $8 with more upside ahead while Boston Beer (SAM) sinks deeper into a long-term bear market trend.

Here are your five stocks making the biggest moves this week… and what to expect next.

Technology Stock of the Week: IBM (IBM)

IBM (IBM) dropped over 8% last week despite posting a strong second-quarter report, signaling that the selloff had more to do with profit-taking than fundamentals.

The dip puts shares in a more attractive position for long-term investors.

Revenue grew 7.7% year-over-year to $16.98 billion, marking IBM’s strongest top-line growth in nearly two years.

Strength came from Software and Infrastructure, with the newly launched z17 mainframe gaining traction in AI use cases.

Free cash flow guidance was raised above $13.5 billion, and full-year revenue growth of at least 5% was reaffirmed. Consulting remained the weakest segment but showed signs of stabilizing.

So why the drop?

Investors were likely disappointed IBM didn’t raise full-year revenue guidance despite a strong quarter.

Management also flagged cautious client spending, especially from U.S. federal customers. After a strong run since Q1, the market used the Q2 print as a chance to lock in gains.

Technically, the stock remains in a long-term uptrend.

Shares are still above their 200-day and 20-month moving averages, with relative strength intact against other AI service stocks. Analysts remain largely neutral on the name, which could leave room for upside as sentiment improves.

Bottom line: IBM remains in a strong bull market trend with a price target of $325.

Growth Stock of the Week: Boeing Co. (BA)

Boeing (BA) shares are finally soaring after years of uncertainty, and this time, the rally looks real.

Backed by positive headlines and a powerful shift in technical momentum, Boeing is making a compelling case for bullish investors.

Let’s rewind. Boeing’s long-term decline began with the 737 MAX 8 crisis, which led to two tragic crashes in 2018 and 2019. Investigations pointed to a faulty MCAS system, triggering a global grounding and massive damage to the company’s credibility and stock price. Since then, Boeing has undergone a top-to-bottom overhaul, battling through production delays, management shakeups, and eroded investor confidence.

The stock bottomed in October 2020 and has spent the last five years rangebound, retesting support levels multiple times as it searched for a catalyst. That catalyst may finally be here.

Boeing shares are now rebounding from a higher long-term low, a bullish technical signal that often precedes sustained uptrends. The stock has reentered a long-term bull market trend and is setting up for a breakout toward $250. With earnings on deck Tuesday, July 29, the timing couldn’t be more critical. Analysts expect 31% year-over-year revenue growth, marking a key turning point after years of contraction.

For long-term investors hunting value with upside, Boeing is starting to look like one of the most overlooked turnaround stories in the market.

Bottom line: Boeing shares are in a new bull market trend with a 12-month price target of $300.

Stock Under $10 of the Week: Cemex (CX)

When I last highlighted Cemex (CX) as a top growth stock under $10 back on May 19, shares were trading at $6.75. Fast forward to today, and the stock has surged more than 20% to $8.30—now setting up for its next breakout move.

Unlike the broader market, Cemex continues to show relative strength and remains firmly in a bullish trend. The stock has now climbed over 65% from its April lows, with both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages turning higher—a technical confirmation that this isn’t just a short-term bounce.

Fundamentally, the setup remains strong. U.S. infrastructure spending is ramping up, and Cemex is right in the middle of that demand wave. The company has doubled down with smart U.S. acquisitions and launched a $150 million cost-cutting program in April aimed at boosting margins.

Cemex entered a long-term bull market trend in May, marking a clear shift in investor sentiment. While the stock may briefly consolidate near the $8 level, the next leg higher toward $10 is already in motion.

Bottom line: Cemex (CX) is in a long-term bull market trend with a price target of $11.

Income Stock of the Week: Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) isn’t getting much attention in this market dominated by AI headlines, but it should be. The recent U.S.–Japan trade deal just gave this agricultural giant a meaningful tailwind.

ADM’s chart confirms it's time to start paying attention.

Japan has agreed to boost imports of U.S. rice by 75%, with a major expansion of import quotas. The country also committed to buying $8 billion in U.S. goods, including corn, soybeans, fertilizer, bioethanol, and sustainable aviation fuel, all core product lines for ADM.

ADM is already a global force in the rice market, handling everything from growing and milling to international exports.

It was the first to ship U.S. rice commercially to China and has since completed massive deals with markets like Iraq.

Add in its dominant presence in ethanol, soybean, and fertilizer production, and ADM is positioned to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this new demand.

But it’s not just the fundamentals that look strong.

ADM shares are flashing a textbook bullish setup:

A Golden Cross just formed, with the 50-day moving average pushing above the 200-day—a classic sign of a trend reversal.

The stock is also on the verge of reclaiming its 20-month moving average, which would mark the beginning of a new long-term bull market trend.

Meanwhile, ADM yields nearly 4%, making it one of the few large-cap stocks offering both growth and income potential in today’s market.

Bottom line: ADM is quietly gaining momentum on the charts as it shifts into a long-term bullish trend with a price target of $65.

Bearish Stock of the Week: Boston Beer (SAM)

Boston Beer (SAM) gave investors a quick burst of optimism last week after a better-than-expected Q2 report, but that rally was short-lived.

Shares jumped 6% on the results—driven in part by less damage than feared from tariffs, but have already reversed lower, falling back below the technically important 50-day moving average.

That trendline has acted as stiff resistance for most of 2025, and for good reason: TAP is down nearly 30% year-to-date and continues to underperform broader markets.

The stock remains locked in a long-term bear market trend that began back in 2021, with little evidence of a sustainable turnaround.

The weakness isn’t unique to Boston Beer. The entire alcohol and beer industry is facing a structural demand shift.

In June it was announced that the FDA would drop its guidance for adults to maintain a daily 1-2 drink limit as part of a healthy diet.

Younger consumers are increasingly favoring health-conscious lifestyles and non-alcoholic alternatives. After a post-COVID consumption surge, the sector is now grappling with declining volumes and shrinking market share.

Technically, the setup remains bearish. TAP’s failure to reclaim the 50-day moving average underscores just how strong the downtrend pressure remains. Until the stock can break that ceiling and establish higher lows, rallies are likely to be met with selling.

Bottom line: Boston Beer remains in a confirmed long-term downtrend, with a downside price target of $275.