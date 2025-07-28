INTC Brutal Selloff Triggers a Bullish Signal

Semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) seemingly can’t get anything right, even when it delivers the goods. Late last week, the company posted earnings results that beat expectations. As well, management is committed to improving productivity and efficiency throughout the entire business. Yet the many positives failed to spark upside. Instead, INTC stock tumbled badly. Technically, though, the red ink opens the door to extreme speculation.

Of course, that’s not the main talking point at the moment. According to CNBC, Intel posted an adjusted loss of 10 cents per share in the second quarter. However, on the top line, the chipmaker generated revenue of $12.86 billion, handily exceeding Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $11.92 billion.

On the fundamental side, the Q2 results represented the second disclosure under new Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. Promising to make the company’s products competitive again while reducing bureaucracy, Tan revealed that Intel is close to completing the majority of its planned layoffs, which amounts to 15% of the workforce. The head executive also plans to cancel planned fabrication projects across the world while consolidating other functionalities.

“Over the past several years, the company invested too much, too soon – without adequate demand,” Tan wrote in a memo to employees published on Thursday. “In the process, our factory footprint became needlessly fragmented and underutilized.”

Not expending corporate resources until customer commitments are received may be considered a prudent business strategy, especially in the current economic and political environment. However, even with this fresh vision, INTC stock became a key target for the bears. On Friday, the security slipped 8.53%. Over the trailing five sessions, INTC lost roughly 12%.

Despite the ugly action in the charts, bold contrarians may have an opportunity for a deep discount.

Diving into the Probabilistic Math for INTC Stock

While dissecting an earnings report provides important context and color, it’s also fair to point out that most of the news has likely been baked into the underlying security. To understand what may happen next, investors must obviously anticipate the market’s response. But how to go about this calculation separates true analysis from unsubstantiated opinions.

Invariably, most experts turn to fundamental and/or technical analysis but these methodologies suffer from a serious flaw: they focus on value as opposed to worth. Value is an open-ended question with limitless possibilities. It’s akin to asking what price INTC stock should be — you’ll have a range of answers. On the other hand, worth is a yes-or-no question. Either INTC is worth investors’ time (money) or it’s not.

From this framework, the only objective truth for INTC stock in the past 10 weeks is that the market was a net buyer four times and a net seller six times, with the security incurring an overall downward trajectory. For brevity, we can abbreviate the sequence as 4-6-D.

Initially, it may seem strange — even outright stupid — to compress the dynamism of INTC stock into a simple binary code. But what we have done here is that we’ve created a sentiment voting record for Intel. Again, in the past 10 weeks, the market voted for INTC four times and against it six times. We can now look back at the times INTC has printed the sequence in question to better determine how the market responds.

Conducting the above exercise across rolling 10-week intervals (since January 2019) gives us the following demand profile:

L10 Category Sample Size Up Probability Baseline Probability Median Return if Up 1-9-D 3 66.67% 50.88% 4.23% 2-8-D 12 33.33% 50.88% 3.05% 3-7-D 25 52.00% 50.88% 2.47% 3-7-U 2 100.00% 50.88% 2.74% 4-6-D 59 59.32% 50.88% 3.47% 4-6-U 15 33.33% 50.88% 3.09% 5-5-D 54 42.59% 50.88% 1.72% 5-5-U 33 45.45% 50.88% 2.83% 6-4-D 22 54.55% 50.88% 2.20% 6-4-U 46 56.52% 50.88% 2.47% 7-3-D 5 40.00% 50.88% 1.96% 7-3-U 27 48.15% 50.88% 2.42% 8-2-U 15 66.67% 50.88% 2.60% 9-1-U 3 0.00% 50.88% N/A

Effectively, our null hypothesis — that is, a paradigm assuming no mispricing of INTC stock — is the upside probability that a long position in any given week will be profitable, which comes out to 50.88% That’s barely above a coin toss. However, our alternative hypothesis is that because of the flashing of the 4-6-D, the odds of upside are now 59.32%.

What’s more, the median return under the positive pathway is 3.47%. With INTC stock closing at $20.70 on Friday, it could be on pace to hit $21.42 in short order. It’s possible given the psychological element that the bulls may push for $21.50.

An Aggressive but Tempting Trade

With INTC stock likely to be choppy irrespective of whether the bulls or the bears maintain control, I genuinely believe that the simplest options strategy here that has a chance of being effective is the bull call spread; specifically, the 20.50/21.50 bull spread expiring Aug. 15.

This transaction involves buying the $20.50 call and simultaneously selling the $21.50 call, for a net debit paid of $43 (the most that can be lost in the trade). Should INTC stock rise through the short strike price ($21.50) at expiration, the maximum reward is $57, a payout of roughly 133%. The breakeven price is $20.93.

Much will hinge on the empirical reliability of the 4-6-D sequence. Running a one-tailed binomial test reveals a p-value of 0.1168, meaning that there’s an 11.68% chance that the outcome forecasted may materialize by chance as opposed to “intention.” You must also consider that the p-value is rather optimistic giving that the dataset is rolling (and not purely independent).

My response? Because the stock market is an open and highly entropic system, some mathematical liberties need to be taken. Nevertheless, what we have with INTC is what I would term quantitatively substantive — an options trade that’s based on a decision-tree axiom rather than vibes.