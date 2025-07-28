Market Minute: VIX Flashes Caution as Greed Overtakes Wall Street

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Earnings and the Return of MEMEs

U.S.–EU Trade Deal: 15% baseline tariffs replace looming 30% threat. EU commits $750B+ to U.S. energy and infrastructure spending. German auto sector likely to take a multibillion-dollar hit.

China Truce Extension: U.S. and China expected to extend tariff pause by 90 days; delegations meeting in Stockholm. Export restrictions to China have been frozen as a negotiation gesture.

Mega-Cap Earnings Surge: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and Amazon all report this week—collectively accounting for over one-third of S&P 500 market cap.

Bottom Line:

Markets are poised to kick off the most important week of the earnings season with a surge in bullish momentum.

Roughly 38% of the S&P 500 by market cap reports over the next five days, including Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Meta. These mega-cap names will dictate the next leg of direction—and with sentiment leaning bullish, we could be staring down a classic “buy the rumor” rally.

Adding fuel to the fire: the U.S.–EU trade deal headlines. The agreement avoids a 30% tariff shock and replaces it with a 15% baseline, while unlocking hundreds of billions in EU investment for U.S. energy and defense.

Combine that with signs of a China tariff truce extension, and you’ve got a global setup for a full-blown FOMO bid.

This is exactly the kind of catalysts that ignite short-term blow-off tops. Don’t confuse momentum with safety.

What to Watch Today

Big data hits this week with market-moving potential:

Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Apple all report this week—accounting for nearly 40% of the S&P 500’s market cap. This is the heaviest earnings stretch of the season, and results will set the tone for whether the market pushes to new highs or rolls over. FOMO Risk Rising: The U.S.–EU trade deal avoided a worst-case tariff scenario and unlocked a wave of cross-Atlantic investment. Combine that with an expected extension of the U.S.–China tariff truce, and you’ve got the makings of a short-term “buy the rumor” surge.

The U.S.–EU trade deal avoided a worst-case tariff scenario and unlocked a wave of cross-Atlantic investment. Combine that with an expected extension of the U.S.–China tariff truce, and you’ve got the makings of a short-term “buy the rumor” surge. Semiconductor Sector in Focus: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says the Biden administration will release findings on the semiconductor import probe within two weeks. The risk of retaliatory tariffs could hit chipmakers and disrupt supply chain optimism.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says the Biden administration will release findings on the semiconductor import probe within two weeks. The risk of retaliatory tariffs could hit chipmakers and disrupt supply chain optimism. No Major U.S. Economic Data: With the Fed meeting and job data coming later in the week, today’s action will revolve around positioning and narrative momentum.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Nike (NKE) $82.25 +1.9% - JPMorgan upgrade to Overweight with a $93 price target, citing margin tailwinds and improving North American trends.

$82.25 +1.9% - JPMorgan upgrade to Overweight with a $93 price target, citing margin tailwinds and improving North American trends. Tesla (TSLA) $271.11 +0.8% - Elon Musk announces $16.5B chip deal with Samsung’s Texas fab for Tesla’s AI6 chip.

$271.11 +0.8% - Elon Musk announces $16.5B chip deal with Samsung’s Texas fab for Tesla’s AI6 chip. GE Vernova (GEV) $632.45 –2.2% - Downgraded by Guggenheim and Mizuho on valuation concerns and potential tariff headwinds.

$632.45 –2.2% - Downgraded by Guggenheim and Mizuho on valuation concerns and potential tariff headwinds. Union Pacific (UNP) $228.77 +1.3% - Bloomberg reports it may announce acquisition of Norfolk Southern (NSC) this week.

$228.77 +1.3% - Bloomberg reports it may announce acquisition of Norfolk Southern (NSC) this week. Boeing (BA) $195.68 –1.6% - Union vote in St. Louis rejects defense contract proposal.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

Charter (CHTR) upgraded to Outperform at Bernstein, tgt $380

upgraded to Outperform at Bernstein, tgt $380 Mara Holdings (MARA) upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan, tgt $22

upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan, tgt $22 Nike (NKE) upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan, tgt $93

upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan, tgt $93 Texas Instruments (TXN) upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research, tgt $230

upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research, tgt $230 Textron (TXT) upgraded to Neutral at UBS, tgt $88

Downgrades:

American Eagle (AEO) downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan, tgt $9

downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan, tgt $9 Centene (CNC) downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald, tgt $38

downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald, tgt $38 Cisco (CSCO) downgraded to In Line at Evercore ISI, tgt $72

downgraded to In Line at Evercore ISI, tgt $72 GE Vernova (GEV) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim and Mizuho, tgt $670

downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim and Mizuho, tgt $670 Halliburton (HAL) downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler, tgt $25

downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler, tgt $25 HCA Healthcare (HCA) downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research Riot Platforms (RIOT) downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan, tgt $15

downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan, tgt $15 Tenet Healthcare (THC) downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Today’s Bottom Line:

The VIX touched its lowest level since February, an ominous echo of what followed then.

The February lows marked the top of the post-election rally and signaled peak investor complacency just before a sharp correction. Now, with the CNN Fear & Greed Index flashing “Greed,” the setup is starting to rhyme.

This week is loaded with potential trip hazards. It’s the biggest slate of earnings for the season, with Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Meta all reporting.

Add in the start of August trading next week, a historically volatile period, and investors would be wise to ask whether the easy money has already been made. Sentiment is hot, so sticking to a disciplined approach matters more here. This week is the time to start preparing for a healthy correction, not chasing late-cycle breakouts. You’ll thank me for it in September.