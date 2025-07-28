Market Minute: VIX Flashes Caution as Greed Overtakes Wall Street

U.S.–EU Trade Deal: 15% baseline tariffs replace looming 30% threat. EU commits $750B+ to U.S. energy and infrastructure spending. German auto sector likely to take a multibillion-dollar hit.
China Truce Extension: U.S. and China expected to extend tariff pause by 90 days; delegations meeting in Stockholm. Export restrictions to China have been frozen as a negotiation gesture.
Mega-Cap Earnings Surge: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and Amazon all report this week—collectively accounting for over one-third of S&P 500 market cap.
Markets are poised to kick off the most important week of the earnings season with a surge in bullish momentum.
Roughly 38% of the S&P 500 by market cap reports over the next five days, including Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Meta. These mega-cap names will dictate the next leg of direction—and with sentiment leaning bullish, we could be staring down a classic “buy the rumor” rally.
Adding fuel to the fire: the U.S.–EU trade deal headlines. The agreement avoids a 30% tariff shock and replaces it with a 15% baseline, while unlocking hundreds of billions in EU investment for U.S. energy and defense.
Combine that with signs of a China tariff truce extension, and you’ve got a global setup for a full-blown FOMO bid.
This is exactly the kind of catalysts that ignite short-term blow-off tops. Don’t confuse momentum with safety.
The VIX touched its lowest level since February, an ominous echo of what followed then.
The February lows marked the top of the post-election rally and signaled peak investor complacency just before a sharp correction. Now, with the CNN Fear & Greed Index flashing “Greed,” the setup is starting to rhyme.
This week is loaded with potential trip hazards. It’s the biggest slate of earnings for the season, with Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Meta all reporting.
Add in the start of August trading next week, a historically volatile period, and investors would be wise to ask whether the easy money has already been made. Sentiment is hot, so sticking to a disciplined approach matters more here. This week is the time to start preparing for a healthy correction, not chasing late-cycle breakouts. You’ll thank me for it in September.