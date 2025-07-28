This Uranium Energy Stock Flashes 88% Confidence Signal

It’s a wildly thought-provoking statement but the Synoptic Gospels — Matthew, Mark and Luke — feature a scientific lesson that can be applied to finance. We’ll take a look at how this lesson can be used to assess the remarkable rally of Uranium Energy (UEC).

In the story of the rich young ruler, a man asks Jesus how he can inherit eternal life. He then proceeds to list out all the charitable deeds he has done. However, Jesus’ response is alarming, first by stating that the concept of good is binary (not scalar) and second that the man must sell all his possessions, give to the poor and follow Jesus.

Under the theological lexicon, the above concept is known as binary soteriology; simply put, Jesus is saying, it’s my way or the highway. In the financial market, we could say that the only objective truth that exists is binary “profitology” — at the end of the day, the market is either a net buyer or a net seller.

On the other end, there are seemingly endless scalar facts about UEC stock:

On Friday, it closed at $8.91.

UEC stock trades above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

In the MACD screener, the black line is above the red line.

The RSI shows a value of 77.07.

Williams Percent Range is 14.

Commodity Channel Index is 140.77.

Stochastic %K (14, 3, 3) is 97.81.

And so on…TradingView has an excellent technical breakdown of UEC stock. You’ll notice that some of these indicators’ implications contradict each other. That’s not all. In OptionsCharts’ Expected Move calculator, financial analysts are likely running a Black-Scholes-derived forecasting estimate to project UEC’s future range of prices.

The problem, though, is that this model assumes log-normal price distribution, which effectively means there’s a 50% chance of a positive outcome and a 50% chance of a negative outcome. Such a forecast functionally lacks much utility.

Getting Down to the Root of UEC Stock

Over the last several months, I’ve noticed a trend in the financial publication space of hiding previously free indicators behind paywalls. First, it was the RSI. Maybe next time, they’re going to come after the MACD and, perhaps most shockingly of all, the 50 and 200 DMAs.

You know what I say? Take the flipping chart itself, for all I care. We don’t need it.

All we actually need for UEC stock (or any security for that matter) is its objective truth. For example, in the past 10 weeks, the market “voted” to buy UEC six times and sell four times, generating an overall upward trajectory. We can abbreviate this sequence as 6-4-U.

We now have the market’s voting record of UEC stock. From here, we can look back at how the 6-4-U sequence performed relative to the baseline. Conducting this exercise (going back to January 2019) across rolling 10-week intervals gives us the following demand profile:

L10 Category Sample Size Up Probability Baseline Probability Median Return if Up 1-9-D 5 40.00% 48.25% 8.27% 2-8-D 14 28.57% 48.25% 17.53% 3-7-D 25 64.00% 48.25% 8.28% 3-7-U 2 50.00% 48.25% 4.22% 4-6-D 48 50.00% 48.25% 5.68% 4-6-U 9 44.44% 48.25% 5.07% 5-5-D 24 58.33% 48.25% 9.78% 5-5-U 27 40.74% 48.25% 6.63% 6-4-D 10 30.00% 48.25% 15.26% 6-4-U 34 61.76% 48.25% 6.13% 7-3-U 30 56.67% 48.25% 3.22% 8-2-U 10 40.00% 48.25% 4.60% 9-1-U 9 77.78% 48.25% 4.09%

In our dataset, the 6-4-U has flashed 34 times and in 61.76% of cases, the following week’s price action results in upside, with a median return of 6.13%. It should be noted that the implied long-side success ratio far exceeds the baseline success probability of 48.25%.

With UEC stock closing at $8.91, it’s possible that, perhaps in a week or two, UEC stock could reach $9.46. Should the bulls maintain control of the market over the next few weeks, UEC could theoretically push toward the $9.50 level due to the psychological pull.

Much of this forecast will depend on the reliability of the 6-4-U sequence. Running a one-tailed binomial test reveals a p-value of 0.1141, which means that there’s a 11.41% chance that the projected outcome could materialize by chance rather than by “intention.”

By deduction, there’s an 88.59% confidence level that the 6-4-U signal is intentional. That wouldn’t mean the threshold of statistical significance. However, I would argue that because of the market’s open, entropic system, this is an empirically intriguing signal.

Ultimately, it’s my opinion that the impressive UEC stock rally still has some legs remaining — and that’s an assessment based on the data. However, if investors find greater value in the Stochastic %K reading, they are free to make that decision.