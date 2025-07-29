Boeing's New Bull Market Target Price

Boeing posted a better-than-expected Q2, with a smaller loss and strong top-line growth. Revenue jumped 35% to $22.75B, driven by a surge in commercial airplane deliveries. The 737 line is now producing 38/month with plans to hit 42 later this year, and 787 output is steady at 7/month. They booked 455 net orders and delivered 150 jets, pushing the backlog to over $500B.

Defense and Services were solid—Defense revenue rose 10% with stabilizing ops, and Services posted strong margins at nearly 20%.

Boeing’s fundamental recovery is finally gaining traction. The company’s operation appears to be improving while orders are increasing.

Boeing’s long-term decline began with the 737 MAX 8 crisis, which led to two tragic crashes in 2018 and 2019. Investigations pointed to a faulty MCAS system, triggering a global grounding and massive damage to the company’s credibility and stock price.

The news and following scrutiny on the company operations and management resulted in a long-term bear market for the stock as well as a management shake-up.

Since then, Boeing has undergone a top-to-bottom overhaul, battling through production delays, management shakeups, and eroded investor confidence.

Backed by positive headlines and a powerful shift in technical momentum, Boeing is making a compelling case for bullish investors.

With some of the uncertainty clearing, the stock is prepared to make another notable move.

The stock bottomed out in October 2020 and spent the last five years rangebound, retesting support levels multiple times as it searched for a catalyst. That catalyst may finally be here.

Boeing shares are now rebounding from a higher long-term low, a bullish technical signal that often precedes sustained uptrends. The stock has reentered a long-term bull market trend and is setting up for a breakout toward $250. With earnings on deck Tuesday, July 29, the timing couldn’t be more critical. Analysts expect 31% year-over-year revenue growth, marking a key turning point after years of contraction.

For long-term investors hunting value with upside, Boeing is starting to look like one of the most overlooked turnaround stories in the market.

Bottom line: Boeing shares are in a new bull market trend with a 12-month price target of $300.