Buy, Hold or Sell Paypal's Earnings Selloff?

If you bought PayPal (PYPL) at its 2021 peak near $310, you are still down roughly 77%. If you bought at the 2023 trough around $50, you are ahead, but things could have gone a lot better.

PayPal has matured into a slow-growing cash cow, and investors are valuing it as such. This is mainly why the stock hasn't successfully broken out to previous valuations, and unless management can kickstart double-digit growth.

Q2 looked promising as EPS of $1.4 beat $1.3 estimates, whereas revenue rose 5% to $8.3 billion. This was also ahead of the $8.08 billion consensus estimate.

Total payment volume grew 6% to $443.5 billion, active accounts crept up 2% to 438 million, and management even raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range whose midpoint sits comfortably above the Street’s old $5.09 target.

Ordinarily, you'd expect that to send the stock higher. However, analysts expected more stellar results due to PayPal previously being on a solid beat-and-raise trajectory.

Hence, PYPL stock is down nearly 9%.

Should you buy or sell PYPL stock here?

PayPal is set to grow with the rest of the economy. So, PYPL stock is not a bad buy for steady long-term gains.

However, you also need to factor in the opportunity cost. PayPal has essentially been trading sideways for years, with some ups and downs in between. Your money would've done much better if it were invested in Visa (V) or Mastercard (MA).

I see this trend continuing in the future. Even stablecoins are gaining significant market share, and PayPal's top-line growth is too slow for a meaningful growth premium to return. The floor price is around $50-60, with the stock hitting a strong ceiling around $100.

Interest rate cuts can boost it, but I don't see a quick recovery anytime soon. I'd rate it a "Hold."