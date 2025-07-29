Markets Keep Rising, but Is a Meltdown Looming?

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Trade, The Fed, and Earnings

U.S.–EU Trade Deal: Markets are still digesting the trade deal. While markets initially cheered the announcement, welcoming the avoidance of a more drastic trade war, the implication of 15% baseline tariffs suggests economic growth may still take a hit.

The DJIA fell 0.1% yesterday and hasn't hit a new high since December. The S&P 500, on the other hand, closed up 0.33%, hitting a new high for the sixth consecutive day.

Yet the gains of the popular benchmark index are increasingly concentrated in jut a handful of stocks. Since 2021, the S&P has gained 70%, but nearly 38 percentage points of those gains are from the top 10 stocks. They now represent 39% of the S&P 500's total market value.

Fed Meets: The Federal Reserve meets on Wednesday and there is little expectation of a change in interest rates. What will be watched is if the Fed signals rate cuts between now and January. Two cuts are expected. The only thing that matters now is Fed guidance.

Mega-Cap Earnings Anticipation: Microsoft and Meta report earnings tomorrow after the markets close. AI will be a big focus. Analysts remain bullish on Microsoft's AI potential while Meta previously said it was boosting capital spending to between $64 billion and $72 billion to expand its AI capacity.

Apple and Amazon report on Thursday, also after the markets close. What the market wants to see from Apple is if it is making any progress on AI development. On Monday, though, it announced it was closing a retail store in China, the first time it has done so. China represents more than 10% of its retail footprint.

While Amazon's report follows its Prime Day event this month, the quarter ended Jun. 30. The sales extravaganza reportedly got off to a slow start, but Adobe data indicates it picked up momentum with record-breaking sales hitting $23.8 billion, up 28.4% year-over-year.

Other Big Earnings: UnitedHealth restored its earnings guidance for the year after pulling it in April, but it was below what Wall Street expected. UNH forecasts adjusted earnings of $16 per share for the full year, far lower than the $20.40 per share consensus estimate.

This is exactly the kind of catalysts that ignite short-term blow-off tops. Don’t confuse momentum with safety.

What to Watch Today

Big data hits this week with market-moving potential:

Mega-Cap Earnings Begin: With Nvidia's next earnings report not due till the end of August, all eyes will be on Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Apple with artificial intelligence a key touchstone for most. Apple stands to be the biggest loser if it can't show progress on attaining parity with its peers soon.

Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods (8:30 AM EST): The U.S.trade deficit widened in May to $96.6 billion as exports decreased while imports remained essentially flat. Eyes will be on the June numbers, particularly after the Treasury Dept. reported its first budget surplus ($27 billion) for the month since 2015 as tariff collections surged.

S&P Case-Shiller home price index - May (10:00 AM EST): With April's report indicating the slowest growth in nearly two years, decelerating from 3.4% increase to 2.7%.

Additional U.S. Economic Data: JOLTS job openings for June will come out at !0:00 AM EST with forecasts for 7.5 million, along with the Conference Board's July reading on consumer confidence, with the median forecast of 95.4. That's up from 93 in June, but still below May's 98.4.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) $268.53 -4.8% - Health insurance giant reported mixed results, narrowly beating on the topline but missing on the bottom. EPS of $4.08 vs. $4.59 expected.

Nvidia (NVDA) $179.50 +1.6% - Investors remain bullish on AI chip stock and anticipate another 90-day extension of tariffs on China.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) $19.20 +38.5 - FDA gives green light to resume shipments of vaccine Elevidys, used to treat Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy.

Spotify (SPOT) $662.50 -5.6% - Q2 miss on revenue ($4.86B vs. $4.95B expected) and EPS ($0.49 loss vs. expected $2.30 profit).

SoFiTechnologies (SOFI) $22.07 +5.0% - Blowout quarter on record personal loan originations (up 66% to $7 billion) and record number of new members (up 34% to 11.7 million).

Upgrades & Downgrades

Upgrades:

MongoDB (MDB) upgraded to Strong Buy at BMO Capital Markets, tgt $280

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) upgraded to Buy at Argus, tgt $60

Oklo (OKLO) upgraded to Outperform at Daiwa Securities

PagerDuty (PD) upgraded to Buy at TD Cowen, tgt $22

Generac (GNRC) upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim, tgt $190

Downgrades:

Albemarle (ALB) downgraded to Underperform at Baird, tgt $60

Paramount Global (PARA) downgraded to Sell at Seaport Research Partners, tgt $11

Coinbase Global (COIN) downgraded to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) downgraded to Underweight at Barclays, tgt $10

Today’s Bottom Line:

The VIX continues to fall, hitting a new low of 14.76, reflecting declining investor fear but also increasing the potential for a short-term market top. As the S&P 500 hits yet another new high, the likelihood of a sharp pullback increases.

There are several fault lines ahead. If the Fed doesn't signal at least two rate cuts coming between now and January at its meeting tomorrow, that could dash investor sentiment. Similarly, any earnings mishaps among the Magnificent 7 group reporting this week – Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Apple – could launch a cascading effect.

Expectations are high and they are priced for perfection. Anything less than stellar results could cause the dominos to start falling.

Market tops are not the time to be aggressively adding stocks to your portfolio. Instead, be like Warren Buffett and build up a big cash pile for the coming correction. While the Oracle has made some stock purchases, he's been a net seller of stock and has amassed a $348 billion cash stockpile. He's waiting for the bottom to drop out so he can swoop in and buy quality companies cheap. You would do well to emulate him and keep some powder dry.