Markets Keep Rising, but Is a Meltdown Looming?

U.S.–EU Trade Deal: Markets are still digesting the trade deal. While markets initially cheered the announcement, welcoming the avoidance of a more drastic trade war, the implication of 15% baseline tariffs suggests economic growth may still take a hit.
The DJIA fell 0.1% yesterday and hasn't hit a new high since December. The S&P 500, on the other hand, closed up 0.33%, hitting a new high for the sixth consecutive day.
Yet the gains of the popular benchmark index are increasingly concentrated in jut a handful of stocks. Since 2021, the S&P has gained 70%, but nearly 38 percentage points of those gains are from the top 10 stocks. They now represent 39% of the S&P 500's total market value.
Fed Meets: The Federal Reserve meets on Wednesday and there is little expectation of a change in interest rates. What will be watched is if the Fed signals rate cuts between now and January. Two cuts are expected. The only thing that matters now is Fed guidance.
Mega-Cap Earnings Anticipation: Microsoft and Meta report earnings tomorrow after the markets close. AI will be a big focus. Analysts remain bullish on Microsoft's AI potential while Meta previously said it was boosting capital spending to between $64 billion and $72 billion to expand its AI capacity.
Apple and Amazon report on Thursday, also after the markets close. What the market wants to see from Apple is if it is making any progress on AI development. On Monday, though, it announced it was closing a retail store in China, the first time it has done so. China represents more than 10% of its retail footprint.
While Amazon's report follows its Prime Day event this month, the quarter ended Jun. 30. The sales extravaganza reportedly got off to a slow start, but Adobe data indicates it picked up momentum with record-breaking sales hitting $23.8 billion, up 28.4% year-over-year.
Other Big Earnings: UnitedHealth restored its earnings guidance for the year after pulling it in April, but it was below what Wall Street expected. UNH forecasts adjusted earnings of $16 per share for the full year, far lower than the $20.40 per share consensus estimate.
This is exactly the kind of catalysts that ignite short-term blow-off tops. Don’t confuse momentum with safety.
The VIX continues to fall, hitting a new low of 14.76, reflecting declining investor fear but also increasing the potential for a short-term market top. As the S&P 500 hits yet another new high, the likelihood of a sharp pullback increases.
There are several fault lines ahead. If the Fed doesn't signal at least two rate cuts coming between now and January at its meeting tomorrow, that could dash investor sentiment. Similarly, any earnings mishaps among the Magnificent 7 group reporting this week – Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Apple – could launch a cascading effect.
Expectations are high and they are priced for perfection. Anything less than stellar results could cause the dominos to start falling.
Market tops are not the time to be aggressively adding stocks to your portfolio. Instead, be like Warren Buffett and build up a big cash pile for the coming correction. While the Oracle has made some stock purchases, he's been a net seller of stock and has amassed a $348 billion cash stockpile. He's waiting for the bottom to drop out so he can swoop in and buy quality companies cheap. You would do well to emulate him and keep some powder dry.