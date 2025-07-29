Under $6, POET Stock Flashes a Rare Signal

On occasion, even the most disciplined investors find themselves with some loose change looking for a target of speculation. For those intrigued by high-risk, high-potential ideas, POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) should be on your radar.

A Canada-based semiconductor company, Poet designs and develops photonic-electronic integration solutions — primarily targeting hyperscale data centers, AI networking and telecommunications. Its core product is the POET Optical Interposer, a proprietary platform that enables wafer‑level integration of electronic and photonic components into a single multi-chip module, simplifying packaging and manufacturing.

Essentially, the tech firm specializes in high-speed optical chips that help AI data centers move massive amounts of digital information at a blistering rate. Moving forward, POET’s Optical Interposer — which allows seamless integration of lasers, detectors, multiplexers and drivers at wafer scale — should help dramatically reduce cost and size versus traditional optical engines.

Further, POET stock should benefit from broader trends in the tech ecosystem. With AI workloads ramping up in scale, demand may soar for optical connectivity solutions that offer a combination of higher speed, lower-power consumption and reduced costs. Since enterprises seem much more interested in bolstering their AI capabilities rather than reducing them, POET could be an intriguing opportunity.

Still, at just under $6 as of Monday’s close, shares are barely above the cusp of penny stock territory. Additionally, POET stock is notorious for its wild ebb and flow. For example, in the past month, it gained almost 13% but in the trailing five sessions, it’s down more than 13%.

Nevertheless, for the adventurous type, POET stock just flashed an intriguing quantitative signal.

Why Contrarian Speculators Should Keep Their Eyes on POET Stock

On Monday, POET stock suffered a drop of nearly 6%, demonstrating that fundamental potential doesn’t always translate to upside returns. Still, the red ink could present a discounted opportunity for contrarians.

In the past 10 weeks, the market essentially voted to be net buyers of POET stock three times and net sellers seven times. At the same time, POET saw an upward trajectory. For brevity, the sequence can be abbreviated as 3-7-U.

As you might imagine, it’s an incredibly rare sequence. Since January 2019, the pattern has emerged only 10 times on a rolling basis. In six of those cases, the following week’s price action results in upside. Technically, that would translate to a 60% success ratio. However, given that the sample size is only 10, it’s difficult to make a statistical argument here.

Still, what is interesting is that under the positive pathway, the expected median return stands at 7.67%. On the other hand, the negative pathway features an expected median loss of 4.14%. In other words, the magnitude of reward is much higher than the magnitude of risk.

Again, we must acknowledge the small sample size — yet the magnitude differential may entice the bulls.

For those who wish to take a shot, the 6.00/6.50 bull call spread expiring Aug. 15 could be enticing. This trade will require POET stock to hit $6.50 at expiration, which is a bit more than the aforementioned expected median return. However, if the optimists manage to control the market, the payout on this bull spread stands at 150%.

With a net debit required of $20 to enter the trade, it could be worth some pocket change.