Why Smart Money Loves Broadcom

Broadcom (AVGO) has more than doubled from its April trough to its current valuation today due to the semiconductor rally getting hot once more. However, AVGO stock has failed to hold at the $300 level after breaking through it.

AI-related orders and the company's software suite have continued driving gains, with the company overall having stellar margins. The next earnings report is in September, so investors may now be hitting the brakes before they get more clarity on where Broadcom is heading.

Time to buy AVGO stock?

The long-term picture looks great as long as the broader AI momentum continues. However, the stock may pull back as the RSI teeters on the verge of being overbought.

I would wait for the stock to successfully break and close above the strong resistance levels. After that, AVGO could sharply move above $325, where the 14-day RSI is at 80%.

Why AVGO stock has more room for upside

Early Tuesday, Ramirez Asset Management disclosed a fresh position, and 33 analysts now rate the name a Buy or Strong Buy, with a mean price target of $298.55. HSBC has its price target at $400.

The market remains bullish, and there are no indications that this AI rally will slow down anytime soon. Management guided to approximately $8.5 billion in pro-forma EBITDA from the software division (primarily VMware) within three years post-merger closing, which aligns with fiscal 2026, up from roughly $5.0 billion in the baseline pre-merger estimate.

Based on current projections, the blended company is on track to generate over $114 billion in free cash flow over the next three fiscal years (2025-2027), enough to partially de-lever, raise the dividend, and buy back around 5% of the float annually if repurchase programs are sustained.