Archer Aviation Falls 26%... Time to Bail or Buy?

ACHR Is In a Steep Descent

Archer Aviation (ACHR) has plummeted over 26% since its intraday high of $13.73 per share on July 18, with a sharp 5.5% drop yesterday, sliding from $10.80 to $10.19 per share. After rallying for weeks on optimism surrounding its planned 2026 commercial air taxi launch, ACHR has faced a brutal sell-off, outpacing the more modest decline of rival Joby Aviation (JOBY).

Investor enthusiasm, once fueled by regulatory tailwinds and strategic partnerships, is now tempered by concerns over certification delays and lofty valuations in the eVTOL sector.

Joby’s CEO Sounds Alarm on FAA Certification

In a recent interview with The Information, JOBY CEO, JoeBen Bevirt, expressed a "grim" outlook on securing final FAA certification, a pivotal milestone for commercial eVTOL operations.

Despite the FAA’s supportive measures, including a 2024 rule classifying eVTOLs as powered-lift aircraft, Bevirt highlighted unexpected hurdles in meeting rigorous safety and operational standards.

As Joby is further along in the certification process than Archer, these concerns have a magnified impact on ACHR, likely contributing to its steeper decline as investors question its readiness relative to its rival.

Trump’s Executive Order vs. Market Jitters

President Trump’s recent executive order designating eVTOLs as a strategic industry and directing agencies to streamline their deployment initially sparked optimism. However, persistent doubts about commercialization timelines and high valuations linger.

Both Archer and Joby face significant financial challenges, with Archer reporting nearly $1.5 billion in losses since 2018, raising fears that cash burn could outpace revenue generation.

Options Activity Signals Uncertainty

ACHR’s options market reflects heightened volatility. Heavy trading in $11.00 to $11.50 call options, alongside higher volumes in a $10.50 strike, suggests some investors anticipate a rebound. Conversely, even greater surging volume for $9.00 and $8.50 put options indicate growing bearish sentiment, as traders hedge against further declines.

This mixed activity underscores uncertainty about ACHR’s near-term trajectory amid regulatory and financial headwinds.

Bottom Line: A Speculative Bet with Long-Term Promise

Archer Aviation has always been a speculative investment, driven by the transformative potential of eVTOLs rather than immediate profitability. Despite current headwinds, including certification delays and valuation concerns, the supportive stance of the administration bolsters the case for ACHR and JOBY eventually crossing the finish line, even if timelines extend beyond early 2026.

These are not stocks to stake an entire portfolio on but are worth a small position to capture the long-term upside of a nascent industry’s birth. Patience will be key for investors betting on urban air mobility’s future.