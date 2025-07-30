Fed Day: Can Powell Keep the Rally Alive?

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Fed Meetings, Strong Economy and Earnings

President Trump confirmed there will be no extension to the August 1 tariff deadline. Dozens of countries face immediate trade penalties if deals aren’t reached. Markets are on edge as the deadline adds another layer of uncertainty to supply chains, inflation, and global risk sentiment. Jobs Market Stays Strong: This morning’s ADP private payrolls data showed 104,000 jobs filled in July, beating estimates and reversing June’s decline. Wage growth held steady – a good thing for potential inflation - with job-changer pay up 7%. The labor market remains resilient despite policy overhangs, giving the Fed more room to wait before easing.

The Fed is expected to hold rates steady, but dissent from Governors Waller and Bowman is possible. The bond and stock markets will watch Powell’s press conference closely for signs of a September cut. Political tension and mixed economic data create a highly charged atmosphere surrounding this afternoon’s press conference. GDP Surges Back to 3.0%: Second quarter GDP growth crushed expectations, powered by a sharp trade balance reversal and stronger consumer spending . The 3.0% print reverses Q1’s contraction and confirms that economic momentum is holding, even as tariff threats cloud the outlook.

What to Watch Today

The Fed takes center stage along with a heavy dose of earnings announcements after the close this afternoon. Don’t expect the Fed to make any changes to their interest rate policy, but the real trading action will be in the subtle changes to the committee’s statement and comments from Jerome Powell during his 2:30 press conference.

2:00 p.m. — Fed Policy Decision: Fed Fund futures and investors sentiment reflects that no rate cut is expected, but this is the most important Fed event of the summer. Markets are looking for any signal that a September pivot is officially on the table.

Fed Policy Decision: Fed Fund futures and investors sentiment reflects that no rate cut is expected, but this is the most important Fed event of the summer. Markets are looking for any signal that a September pivot is officially on the table. 2:30 p.m. — Fed Chair Powell Press Conference: This is where the real action happens. Traders will dissect Powell’s tone and body language for clues on inflation concerns, labor market stability, and policy path into year-end.

This is where the real action happens. Traders will dissect Powell’s tone and body language for clues on inflation concerns, labor market stability, and policy path into year-end. After Market — Microsoft (MSFT) & Meta Platforms (META) Earnings: This afternoon’s earnings reports from Microsoft and Meta are potential market movers. Both companies are expected to post double-digit revenue growth, but any weakness in AI monetization or guidance will spark selling into another big earnings day for large cap technology stocks on Thursday.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Starbucks (SBUX) $96.55 +4.8% - Beat on Q3 revenue and EPS; management struck a confident tone on the turnaround plan and digital loyalty growth.

$96.55 +4.8% - Beat on Q3 revenue and EPS; management struck a confident tone on the turnaround plan and digital loyalty growth. Visa (V) $273.10 –2.3% - Posted strong results, but Q4 outlook came in light; investors concerned about consumer volume softness in Europe and Asia.

$273.10 –2.3% - Posted strong results, but Q4 outlook came in light; investors concerned about consumer volume softness in Europe and Asia. Marvell Technology (MRVL) $88.60 +10.5% - AI and cloud data center momentum boosted guidance; institutional buying on the move.

$88.60 +10.5% - AI and cloud data center momentum boosted guidance; institutional buying on the move. SoFi (SOFI) $6.98 –6.8% - Guidance disappointed, with slower growth in financial services division weighing on sentiment.

$6.98 –6.8% - Guidance disappointed, with slower growth in financial services division weighing on sentiment. Seagate (STX) $91.22 –7.9% - Beat on earnings, but gross margins underwhelmed amid pricing pressures in legacy storage.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Starbucks (SBUX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi, PT $108

from Neutral at Citi, PT $108 Marvell (MRVL) upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI, PT $105

at Evercore ISI, PT $105 GE Vernova (GEV) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at JPMorgan, PT $160

from Buy at JPMorgan, PT $160 Visa (V) downgraded to Hold from Buy at CFRA, PT $270

from Buy at CFRA, PT $270 SoFi (SOFI) downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley, PT $6.25

Today’s Bottom Line:

This morning’s data gives bulls the upper hand—jobs are solid, GDP is strong—but the Fed could still spoil the party. Powell’s tone this afternoon is the key risk catalyst.

The market is “priced to perfection” and that’s a dangerous thing.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are wrapping up one of the best July runs in decades, but the Russell 2000 is flashing an early warning, sitting just above its 20-day moving average, a critical trendline that the index hasn’t broken since the April 23 bullish breakout. If that level cracks, expect broader risk sentiment to follow.

Meanwhile, the VIX is waking up. The fear gauge bounced off 15, suggesting complacency is peaking. This kind of setup typically precedes volatility spikes or pullbacks.

Investors know all the above. That’s why a surprise from the Fed or a few large cap technology earnings disappointments could trigger a self-fulfilling selloff heading into August, historically one of the weakest months of the year.