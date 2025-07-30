Fed Day: Can Powell Keep the Rally Alive?

The Fed takes center stage along with a heavy dose of earnings announcements after the close this afternoon. Don’t expect the Fed to make any changes to their interest rate policy, but the real trading action will be in the subtle changes to the committee’s statement and comments from Jerome Powell during his 2:30 press conference.
This morning’s data gives bulls the upper hand—jobs are solid, GDP is strong—but the Fed could still spoil the party. Powell’s tone this afternoon is the key risk catalyst.
The market is “priced to perfection” and that’s a dangerous thing.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are wrapping up one of the best July runs in decades, but the Russell 2000 is flashing an early warning, sitting just above its 20-day moving average, a critical trendline that the index hasn’t broken since the April 23 bullish breakout. If that level cracks, expect broader risk sentiment to follow.
Meanwhile, the VIX is waking up. The fear gauge bounced off 15, suggesting complacency is peaking. This kind of setup typically precedes volatility spikes or pullbacks.
Investors know all the above. That’s why a surprise from the Fed or a few large cap technology earnings disappointments could trigger a self-fulfilling selloff heading into August, historically one of the weakest months of the year.