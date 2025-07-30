JD.com: Bottom or Breakdown?

While a steadily rising market valuation may offer comfort, diving into an opportunity following a bout of weakness could be a prudent strategy — provided that you pick the right idea. Otherwise, the typical response to volatility is even more volatility. This brings us to a discussion of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).

At first glance, JD stock seems to be an incredibly risky idea. On Tuesday, the security dipped 3%, capping off a trailing-five-day loss of nearly 6%. Since the start of the year, JD has lost just over 7%. In sharp contrast, the U.S. benchmark index S&P 500 has gained over 8% during the same period.

Likely driving the softness in JD stock is the underlying economy in China. Naturally, the Trump administration’s less-than-jovial relationship with Beijing presents major concerns. What’s more, the latest earnings results from Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) revealed a dark truth — the Chinese consumer just isn’t buying as much stuff as before.

Yes, P&G’s China business grew organically by 2% during its fiscal fourth quarter. However, total consumption in the Chinese market remains down about 2% compared to the year-ago period. In other words, P&G is taking a bigger piece of a smaller pie — that may be good for P&G but it potentially spells big problems for other regional-exposed enterprises.

As such, JD stock “deserves” the red ink from a fundamental perspective. However, from a quantitative view, the retail specialist could be printing the “ultimate” reversal signal.

Using Hard Data to Make the Bullish Case for JD Stock

At its core, the whole point of reading a financial article about JD stock — or any security for that matter — is to seek an edge. Specifically, as a trader, you’re looking for an asymmetric risk-reward profile, where the reward of getting the speculation right exceeds the risk. To find such opportunities, analysts tend to resort to either the fundamental or technical approach.

However, there’s a quantitative approach, which involves the use of mathematical models, statistical tools and data to evaluate stocks. The goal here is to extract predictive signals or pricing inefficiencies based on hard numbers, not opinion.

To achieve this objective, it’s my firm belief that we must rely on first-order principles — objective truths that cannot be mathematically reduced. For me, the only objective truth in the equities sector is that, at the end of the day, the market is either a net buyer or a net seller.

Looking at the last 10 weeks, the objective truth here is that the market voted to be a net buyer three times and a net seller seven times. During this period, JD stock saw an upward trajectory. For brevity, we may label this sequence as 3-7-D.

If we conduct the above exercise across rolling 10-week intervals (going back to January 2019), we get the following demand profile:

L10 Category Sample Size Up Probability Baseline Probability Median Return if Up 2-8-D 13 46.15% 49.85% 3.84% 3-7-D 27 60.71% 49.85% 4.31% 3-7-U 11 54.55% 49.85% 3.89% 4-6-D 58 51.72% 49.85% 3.80% 4-6-U 19 36.84% 49.85% 6.26% 5-5-D 37 40.54% 49.85% 7.23% 5-5-U 49 38.78% 49.85% 4.17% 6-4-D 5 60.00% 49.85% 0.59% 6-4-U 48 54.17% 49.85% 3.97% 7-3-D 3 66.67% 49.85% 2.42% 7-3-U 29 55.17% 49.85% 2.73% 8-2-D 2 100.00% 49.85% 2.64% 8-2-U 16 56.25% 49.85% 2.80% 9-1-U 6 50.00% 49.85% 3.71%

Based on the above table, the chance that a long position in JD stock will rise on any given week is 49.85%. This is effectively our null hypothesis, the assumption of no mispricing. My alternative hypothesis is that, because of the 3-7-D sequence, the chance of upside is now 60.71%. Further, with a median forecasted return of 4.31%, it’s possible that JD could hit around $33.61 in short order.

If so, the idea of buying the 32/33 bull call spread expiring Aug. 22 is awfully tempting. Should JD stock rise through the short strike price ($33) at expiration, the maximum payout currently clocks in at nearly 113%. That’s not bad for a move that translates to 2.42% up in the open market.