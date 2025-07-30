Visa Stock Flashes Bullish 6-4 Signal

When it comes bargain-hunting endeavors, many (if not most) investors tend to gravitate toward sexy plays like semiconductors and other tech-related ventures. A financial stalwart like Visa (NYSE:V) often gets overlooked and for good reason. It’s hard — especially for swing traders — to get excited over a few basis points’ worth of profits. Still, an exception should be considered for V stock.

On Tuesday, Visa saw its equity dip by more than 1% despite releasing a strong earnings print. For its fiscal third quarter, the financial services giant reported earnings per share of $2.98, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.85 per share. Further, revenue jumped 14% on a year-over-year basis to $10.2 billion, handily beating Wall Street’s view of $9.85 billion.

So, why is there a contradiction between the positive implications behind the earnings print and the selloff in V stock? Part of the problem could be related to a controversial business decision. Visa, along with rival Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is facing backlash from gamers due to censorship-related issues tied to games with adult and mature themes from digital storefronts Steam and Itch.io.

From my perspective, the censorship issue seems to be a relatively trivial matter. Nevertheless, the only objective truth we can depend on is that, at this moment, the market has decided to be a net seller of Visa stock.

My point is that by focusing on and analyzing Visa’s core sentiment voting record, we can establish a demand profile for the security. From there, we can develop a decision tree that can help empirically guide our trades.

Setting Up a Smart Options Strategy for V Stock

Ultimately, the point of any article in the financial publication space is to identify an asymmetric risk-reward setup; that is, a transaction’s potential for reward should outweigh the risks. But to establish whether an asymmetric edge exists, we must establish the null hypothesis, the expected performance assuming no special mispricing.

Then, we can look at our alternative hypothesis, which assumes a mispricing or some kind of undervalued state (assuming a bullish speculative standpoint). If the alternative’s expected performance beats out the null hypothesis, there could be something to the trade. If not, investors would be better served looking at a different opportunity.

For V stock, what has stood out to me is that, in the trailing 10 weeks, the market has voted to buy the security six times and to sell four times. Throughout this period, Visa incurred a downward trajectory, which is unusual given that there are more accumulative sessions than distributive. For brevity, we can label this sequence as 6-4-D.

L10 Category Sample Size Up Probability Baseline Probability Median Return if Up 2-8-D 6 50.00% 56.56% 2.04% 3-7-D 20 55.00% 56.56% 3.29% 3-7-U 4 50.00% 56.56% 1.70% 4-6-D 38 47.37% 56.56% 3.37% 4-6-U 14 64.29% 56.56% 1.26% 5-5-D 32 50.00% 56.56% 2.80% 5-5-U 39 61.54% 56.56% 1.91% 6-4-D 15 80.00% 56.56% 1.63% 6-4-U 61 54.10% 56.56% 1.33% 7-3-U 61 55.74% 56.56% 1.43% 8-2-U 26 57.69% 56.56% 1.47% 9-1-U 5 20.00% 56.56% 4.96%

What’s really fascinating about the above sequence is that in 80% of cases when it flashes, the following week’s price action results in upside. That’s way higher than the baseline probability of 56.56%. Therefore, an incentive exists to consider a debit-based strategy.

Visa stock closed at $351.29 on Tuesday. If the bulls manage to maintain control for the next two weeks, the security could be on pace to reach over $362. Based on this forecast, aggressive speculators may consider the 355/362.50 bull call spread. If V stock manages to rise through the short strike price ($362.50) at expiration, the maximum payout stands at over 117%.

For this transaction, the breakeven price is $358.45, allowing some margin for safety — V stock doesn’t need to hit $362.50 exactly to potentially walk away with something rather than nothing at all.