All Eyes on Apple - But Is a Pullback Next?

Tech earnings take the wheel.
Wednesday’s earnings came in broadly positive with Big Tech leading the charge.
Microsoft and Meta both crushed expectations, with Meta raising guidance and Microsoft posting 39% growth in its Azure cloud unit.
eBay and Carvana delivered solid beats and bullish outlooks, while Ford warned that tariffs could shave $2 billion off annual profits despite a top- and bottom-line beat. Qualcomm slipped after issuing in-line guidance, but the trend across most names was strong execution and healthy demand.
If Apple and Amazon follow suit tonight, this earnings season could provide the spark bulls have been waiting for.
Powell walks back the interest rate pivot.
The Fed held rates steady as expected, but Chair Powell said the committee is “not yet confident” inflation is on a sustainable path to 2%. September rate cut odds dropped below 50% following the press conference.
This morning, the Trump Administration stated that the President would announce Jerome Powell’s replacement before the end of 2025.
Oil prices dip.
WTI crude fell despite rising Middle East tensions and higher OPEC output. Markets are starting to price in slower global demand through year-end.
Analysts were active this morning with some key upgrades in the technology sector. Microsoft, eBay, and Nucor scored fresh upgrades after strong results, while names like Align, Confluent, and Lam Research were lowered by Wall Street.
Expect volatility as sentiment resets around valuation, margin pressure, and earnings quality heading into August.
It all comes down to Apple and Amazon, not really but you get the idea. These reports will either confirm current valuations and extend the rally into August or reveal the market’s valuation cracks.
Apple has been the weakest performer among the megacaps, and lowered expectations set the stage for a potential upside surprise.
Amazon is coming in strong off a record-breaking Prime Day, signaling resilient consumer demand. But this strength is colliding with seasonality.
We're heading into the weakest stretch of the year, and while earnings beats are tracking ahead of last year, the August–September window still produced a sharp pullback in 2024. History says that investors need to keep their head on a swivel.
We’ll keep you aware of the developments that will form the August trend for you right here.
CJ