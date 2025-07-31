All Eyes on Apple - But Is a Pullback Next?

What’s Driving Stocks This Morning: Large Cap Earnings and the Fed

Tech earnings take the wheel.

Wednesday’s earnings came in broadly positive with Big Tech leading the charge.

Microsoft and Meta both crushed expectations, with Meta raising guidance and Microsoft posting 39% growth in its Azure cloud unit.

eBay and Carvana delivered solid beats and bullish outlooks, while Ford warned that tariffs could shave $2 billion off annual profits despite a top- and bottom-line beat. Qualcomm slipped after issuing in-line guidance, but the trend across most names was strong execution and healthy demand.

If Apple and Amazon follow suit tonight, this earnings season could provide the spark bulls have been waiting for.

Powell walks back the interest rate pivot.

The Fed held rates steady as expected, but Chair Powell said the committee is “not yet confident” inflation is on a sustainable path to 2%. September rate cut odds dropped below 50% following the press conference.

This morning, the Trump Administration stated that the President would announce Jerome Powell’s replacement before the end of 2025.

Oil prices dip.

WTI crude fell despite rising Middle East tensions and higher OPEC output. Markets are starting to price in slower global demand through year-end.

What to Watch Today

8:30 AM ET: PCE Inflation (June) – Key Fed data input that could shift September rate cut odds; core PCE remains the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

– Key Fed data input that could shift September rate cut odds; core PCE remains the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. 8:30 AM ET: Jobless Claims – Labor market watch for signs of softening; a spike in initial claims could revive hopes for near-term monetary easing.

– Labor market watch for signs of softening; a spike in initial claims could revive hopes for near-term monetary easing. After market close: Earnings from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) – Two of the last mega-cap companies report. Their results will be crucial for sustaining this tech-led rally into August.

Stocks on the Move (Pre-Market)

Microsoft (MSFT) $510.41 +8.6%: Beat on EPS and revenue. Azure grew 26% YoY, and guidance was solid across the board—investors cheered.

$510.41 +8.6%: Beat on EPS and revenue. Azure grew 26% YoY, and guidance was solid across the board—investors cheered. Meta (META) $545.12 +12.1%: Strong ad revenue growth and raised guidance propelled the stock higher in early trading.

$545.12 +12.1%: Strong ad revenue growth and raised guidance propelled the stock higher in early trading. Robinhood (HOOD) $17.66 –6.4%: Earnings miss and decelerating user growth triggered pre-market selling.

$17.66 –6.4%: Earnings miss and decelerating user growth triggered pre-market selling. Align Tech (ALGN) $249.00 –14.5%: Weak Invisalign sales in North America led to a revenue miss.

$249.00 –14.5%: Weak Invisalign sales in North America led to a revenue miss. Carvana (CVNA) $387.60 +16.2%: Beat EPS by $0.11 and topped revenue estimates. Management expects retail unit sales to rise sequentially in Q3.

$387.60 +16.2%: Beat EPS by $0.11 and topped revenue estimates. Management expects retail unit sales to rise sequentially in Q3. eBay (EBAY) $87.75 +13.1%: Delivered a $0.07 EPS beat and revenue upside. Q3 EPS guidance was in-line, but revenue guidance came in above consensus.

$87.75 +13.1%: Delivered a $0.07 EPS beat and revenue upside. Q3 EPS guidance was in-line, but revenue guidance came in above consensus. Ford (F) $10.82 –0.5%: Beat EPS by $0.04 and exceeded revenue forecasts. However, warned that tariffs will slash full-year earnings by $2 billion.

$10.82 –0.5%: Beat EPS by $0.04 and exceeded revenue forecasts. However, warned that tariffs will slash full-year earnings by $2 billion. Qualcomm (QCOM) $149.75 –5.9%: Beat EPS by $0.06, revenues came in-line. Issued Q4 guidance in-line across the board.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Analysts were active this morning with some key upgrades in the technology sector. Microsoft, eBay, and Nucor scored fresh upgrades after strong results, while names like Align, Confluent, and Lam Research were lowered by Wall Street.

Expect volatility as sentiment resets around valuation, margin pressure, and earnings quality heading into August.

Upgrades

CoreWeave (CRWV) : Upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup with a $160 target, citing strong AI infrastructure demand.

: Upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup with a $160 target, citing strong AI infrastructure demand. eBay (EBAY) : Upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital; price target raised to $102.

: Upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital; price target raised to $102. Microsoft (MSFT) : Upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc; price target raised to $630.

: Upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc; price target raised to $630. Nucor (NUE) : Upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies with a $170 price target.

: Upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies with a $170 price target. Teradyne (TER): Upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; target increased to $100.

Downgrades

Align Technology (ALGN) : Downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; price target lowered to $154.

: Downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; price target lowered to $154. Lam Research (LRCX) : Downgraded to Hold from Buy at Summit Insights on chip equipment demand concerns.

: Downgraded to Hold from Buy at Summit Insights on chip equipment demand concerns. Novo Nordisk (NVO) : Downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC; target set at $57.

: Downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC; target set at $57. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) : Downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc due to margin pressure.

: Downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc due to margin pressure. Trane (TT) : Downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC; price target $460.

: Downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC; price target $460. VF Corp. (VFC): Downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BNP Paribas Exane.

Today’s Bottom Line:

It all comes down to Apple and Amazon, not really but you get the idea. These reports will either confirm current valuations and extend the rally into August or reveal the market’s valuation cracks.

Apple has been the weakest performer among the megacaps, and lowered expectations set the stage for a potential upside surprise.

Amazon is coming in strong off a record-breaking Prime Day, signaling resilient consumer demand. But this strength is colliding with seasonality.

We're heading into the weakest stretch of the year, and while earnings beats are tracking ahead of last year, the August–September window still produced a sharp pullback in 2024. History says that investors need to keep their head on a swivel.

We’ll keep you aware of the developments that will form the August trend for you right here.

CJ