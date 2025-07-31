Stocks

CoreWeave Earnings Setup: Buy the Rumor Before August 12

Chris Johnson by Chris Johnson calendar July 31, 2025

CoreWeave (CRWV) has been on a wild ride since its IPO. Shares dropped more than 75% after debuting in April, then ripped 425% from the lows to peak above $175 in June. The stock has since pulled back 45% and now trades at $100 heading into its August 12 earnings report.

CoreWeave builds high-performance cloud infrastructure specifically optimized for AI workloads. The company packages NVIDIA (NVDA) GPUs into scalable, on-demand clusters for enterprises running large language models and generative AI. As demand for AI scales, CoreWeave is a direct proxy for that demand—and by extension, for NVIDIA chip consumption.

Big Tech - Meta, Microsoft, Amazon - has made it clear that AI investment isn’t slowing. That adds weight to CoreWeave’s positioning in the AI stack.

Analysts remain cautious. Nearly 70% of Wall Street holds a “Hold” rating, citing volatility and still-unproven fundamentals. But that leaves room for sharp sentiment shifts. One upside surprise could trigger a wave of upgrades and fast momentum buying.

Last quarter, CoreWeave missed on both EPS and revenue, but year-over-year revenue growth came in above 400%—the number that fueled May’s rally. Investors will key in on that figure again.

Technically, the $100 level now serves as a major psychological support. Expect accumulation to build there ahead of earnings, and a likely “buy the rumor” move into August 12. Any bullish update could flip sentiment and confirm CoreWeave’s long-term trajectory as a key player in AI infrastructure.

Bottom Line:
CoreWeave remains volatile, but the setup is compelling. With AI demand rising and NVIDIA dependency deepening, CRWV offers direct exposure to one of the most powerful trends in tech.

CRWV Price Chart

