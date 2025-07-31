CoreWeave Earnings Setup: Buy the Rumor Before August 12

CoreWeave (CRWV) has been on a wild ride since its IPO. Shares dropped more than 75% after debuting in April, then ripped 425% from the lows to peak above $175 in June. The stock has since pulled back 45% and now trades at $100 heading into its August 12 earnings report.

CoreWeave builds high-performance cloud infrastructure specifically optimized for AI workloads. The company packages NVIDIA (NVDA) GPUs into scalable, on-demand clusters for enterprises running large language models and generative AI. As demand for AI scales, CoreWeave is a direct proxy for that demand—and by extension, for NVIDIA chip consumption.

Big Tech - Meta, Microsoft, Amazon - has made it clear that AI investment isn’t slowing. That adds weight to CoreWeave’s positioning in the AI stack.

Analysts remain cautious. Nearly 70% of Wall Street holds a “Hold” rating, citing volatility and still-unproven fundamentals. But that leaves room for sharp sentiment shifts. One upside surprise could trigger a wave of upgrades and fast momentum buying.

Last quarter, CoreWeave missed on both EPS and revenue, but year-over-year revenue growth came in above 400%—the number that fueled May’s rally. Investors will key in on that figure again.

Technically, the $100 level now serves as a major psychological support. Expect accumulation to build there ahead of earnings, and a likely “buy the rumor” move into August 12. Any bullish update could flip sentiment and confirm CoreWeave’s long-term trajectory as a key player in AI infrastructure.

Bottom Line:

CoreWeave remains volatile, but the setup is compelling. With AI demand rising and NVIDIA dependency deepening, CRWV offers direct exposure to one of the most powerful trends in tech.