Microsoft’s AI Boom Isn’t Slowing... Too Late to Buy?

Microsoft (MSFT) has been on an explosive, exponential growth trend ever since Satya Nadella became CEO in 2014. Just as many of its products, like Windows and its Office suite of products, were maturing, AI has brought it right back on track.

MSFT stock is up 27.7% year-to-date now after it reported its Q4 FY 2025 earnings. Growth came in above analyst expectations and momentarily pushed Microsoft's market cap above $4 trillion. This made it the second company, after Nvidia (NVDA), to cross that market cap.

Microsoft's earnings

Starting with the top-line figures, Microsoft reported quarterly revenue of $76.4 billion, up 18% year-over-year. Analysts expected $73.89 billion in revenue.

EPS grew 24% year-over-year to $3.65, vs. analyst estimates of $3.37.

These figures were due to Microsoft's AI and cloud investments starting to pay off. CEO Satya Nadella said "cloud and AI is the driving force of business transformation across every industry and sector," as Azure's annual revenue grew 34% to $75 billion (39% on a quarterly basis).

The Productivity and Business Processes segment posted $33.1 billion in sales, up 16%, and the Intelligent Cloud segment posted $29.9 billion in revenue, up 26%. All other segments posted very solid growth.

Accordingly, investors pushed up the stock to over $561, but it has retraced 4.7% since then.

Is it too late to buy MSFT stock?

Microsoft has guided for double-digit revenue and operating income growth in FY 2026. Azure is expected to grow 37% in Q1. It expects to spend $30 billion this quarter.

This is startup-level growth with expanding margins, and investors are starting to price it accordingly.

In fact, growth is expected to accelerate more in FY 2027 as more of those AI investments contribute to Microsoft's top and bottom lines.

With all that in mind, it is far from being too late to buy MSFT stock.

MSFT stock is on course to push through $600, and potentially above the highest price target of $675 by the end of this year if it keeps beating estimates.